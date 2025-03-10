Kyle Tucker's latest comments are just setting up Cubs fans for more Jed Hoyer heartbreak

After a spectacular seven-year tenure with the only franchise he'd ever known, the Houston Astros, Kyle Tucker is now a member of the Chicago Cubs. The superstar outfielder was re-routed to the Windy City as part of a blockbuster offseason trade. Switching teams for the first time can be a lot to take in, especially for a high-profile player like him. Nonetheless, his recent interview with MLB Network paints a different picture.

Tucker couldn't have been more complimentary about the Cubs, their fan base and the city of Chicago. He said the fan base is "second to none," and settling into his new environment "has been a pretty easy transition just to feel comfortable."

"I don't think I could have gone to a much better organization than the Cubs," Tucker stated.

By the sound of it, Tucker has quickly gotten acclimated since arriving in Chicago in December and is eager about the new opportunity. Typically, that'd put a smile on all Cubs fans' faces. However, it must sting after the front office failed to sign him to a long-term contract extension earlier this winter.

Kyle Tucker's glowing review of the Cubs and the city of Chicago put even more pressure on Jed Hoyer to extend him

Chicago and Tucker avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $16.5 million contract. Subsequently, the three-time All-Star is slated for unrestricted free agency in 2026 and would be the premier option on the board. And based on how the top available free agents have gotten paid on the open market in recent years, retaining him wouldn't come cheap.

Meanwhile, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer is reportedly operating with a frugal budget, thanks to club owner Tom Ricketts. According to FanGraphs' calculations, Chicago projects to be $46 million below the $241 million 2025 luxury-tax threshold. They're spending money, boasting a middle-of-the-pack payroll, but haven't been willing to splurge.

The Cubs' failed pursuit of now-Boston Red Sox standout infielder and Tucker's former teammate in Houston Alex Bregman is a prime example of Ricketts' stinginess. Their final offer was nowhere near the winning bid from an average annual value (AAV) standpoint, an ominous sign about future negotiations.

Despite landing one of the most productive hitters in the MLB this decade à la Tucker, the Chicago faithful is on pins and needles. Knowing he's not committed to the Cubs beyond next season and seeing how Bregman's situation panned out is a concerning combination of circumstances.