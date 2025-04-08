Kyle Tucker’s response to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extension has Cubs fans fuming at Tom Ricketts

It is rare that a massive contract extension occurs within the first two weeks of the MLB season, but that is exactly what happened with Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Guerrero Jr. and his current club agreed on an extension worth $500 million over the next 14 years late Sunday night, a remarkable turnaround after negotiations failed prior to the start of the regular season.

With Guerrero Jr. now locked up, teams will have very limited options in the free agent market at the end of the season if they are looking to acquire a true impact bat. Right now, Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Tucker represents the clear best option ... that is, unless the Cubs can follow Toronto's lead. Based on all available evidence, that could be easier said than done.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Kyle Tucker reacts to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s contract extension

Obviously, when players are negotiating deals, their asking price is driven by previous contracts of players in their same stratosphere. Tucker may not be quite the name as Vladdy, but he's a legitimate middle-of-the-order stud in his own right, currently tearing it up in Chicago. If you want an All-Star-caliber bat, he's pretty much it, giving him the opportunity to use Guerrero Jr.’s extension as leverage.

"It' great for him ... Right now, I'm here to play this year and play for the Cubs."



Kyle Tucker on Vladimir Guerrero Jr's new $500 million contract. pic.twitter.com/YtJQou7ThY — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) April 7, 2025

Tucker was asked about Guerrero Jr.’s extension and what he meant to him. His response was very professional, but enough to get Cubs fans upset once again with CEO Tom Ricketts.

“It’s great for him," Tucker told reporters on Monday. 'Right now, I’m here to play this year and play for the Cubs."

This response felt like he is just in the mindset of focusing on the present, but also could be implying that 2025 could be his first and last year with the Cubs if they are not interested in extending his contract long-term. Cubs fans would surely prefer for Tucker to stay based on his first impression, with a .327 average five homers and 16 RBI so far.

It would be a tough pill to swallow for Cubs fans if Tucker is only around for one year, but it doesn't seem like he shares Guerrero Jr.'s openness to negotiating in the middle of the season. And based on Chicago's recent track record under Ricketts and president Jed Hoyer, $400-500 million might not be in the cards.