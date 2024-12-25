Kyler Murray admits he must improve connection with Marvin Harrison Jr.
When the Arizona Cardinals spent the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Marvin Harrison Jr. they expected him to become a superstar. The former Ohio State star has enjoyed a productive rookie campaign but his connection with quarterback Kyler Murray hasn't been as good as some of his fellow rookie pass catchers.
To Murray's credit, he is not making any secret of his need to improve his relationship with his No. 1 receiver. He insists that he hasn't "lost any confidence" with Harrison Jr. but also knows they have got to "get better" as an offensive duo.
Those may seem to be strange comments about a rookie receiver who has who's caught 51 balls for 726 yards and seven touchdowns through his first 15 NFL games. Harrison Jr. has been the Cardinals' top receiver but his production has lagged behind several pass-catchers who went later than he did in last year's draft.
Kyler Murray admits that Marvin Harrison Jr. connection needs to be better
Malik Nabers has emerged as a superstar with the Giants despite his team's inconsistent quarterback play. Brian Thomas has done the same or the Jaguars. Ladd McConkey is benefitting from catching passes from Justin Herbert but he's also been more productive than Harrison Jr. as a rookie.
None of this should cast any doubt on Harrison Jr's long-term prospects with the Cardinals. Murray's acknowledgment of the need for the two stars to form a better connection is a great sign for their future prospects. A full offseason together should do wonders to increase their production heading into the 2025 season.
The question in Arizona is whether or not that connection will be enough to get the Cardinals back into the playoffs. The NFC West is a highly competitive division but there is no dominant franchise that can't be overtaken next year. If Murray and Harrison Jr. get on the same page it could make their team a real factor in next year's playoff race.