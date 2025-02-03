Kyrie Irving has got to be a little jealous watching Luka Doncic join the Lakers
By Criss Partee
Kyrie Irving's unfulfilled desire to don a Lakers jersey alongside LeBron James has been well-documented. Now, as Luka Doncic, his former Dallas Mavericks teammate, joins the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster trade, it’s hard to ignore the irony.
For Kyrie, the emotional toll may not just be envy, but a professional sting. Watching Doncic achieve something so close to Kyrie's own dreams is a reminder of how unpredictable the NBA can be.
Kyrie Irving's past aspirations to join the Lakers
The idea of Irving heading to Los Angeles has loomed large for some time with him wanting to reunite with former teammate LeBron James. After all, their time together in Cleveland brought an NBA championship in 2016, sparking chatter about rekindling that chemistry. Despite his sentiment last year, the Mavericks held firm, unwilling to let their marquee midseason acquisition the previous year walk so quickly.
Kyrie’s connection to the Lakers isn’t just wishful thinking, it’s rooted in logic. LeBron has long been a cornerstone player and LA’s massive market offers opportunities rivaled only by New York City. Irving even hinted at his willingness to join the Lakers during offseasons past, fueling speculation on social media and in analyst circles. Yet, between salary cap restrictions and Dallas’ reluctance to part ways, the deal never gained traction.
Beyond Dallas’ stance, there were other barriers. The Lakers, already juggling luxury tax considerations, weren’t in a position to restructure accommodating Kyrie’s contract demands. Additionally, their focus on maintaining a balanced roster around James and Anthony Davis left little room for Irving’s style of play and massive offensive workload. Simply put, the timing wasn’t right and now, it feels like the door to LA may have permanently been shut for Irving.
Luka Doncic’s stunning trade to the Lakers
And yet, here we are. While Kyrie stayed put in Dallas, Luka Doncic (along with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris) made the leap to LA, joining LeBron in what might be the NBA’s new power duo. The trade involved Anthony Davis heading to Dallas, along with Max Christie and a first-round pick. For Lakers fans, it’s a dream come true. For Mavericks fans and Irving, it’s a gut punch.
Trade Details, reactions and impact on both franchises
This move took the Association by surprise. Swapping Doncic and Davis reshapes both franchises. The Lakers now pair one of the league’s best playmakers with James, while Dallas banks on Davis to strengthen their frontcourt and Irving to lead offensively. NBA analysts' opinions have been mixed, with some praising the Lakers for positioning themselves for another title run, while others feel the Mavs are taking a huge gamble on Davis.
For the Lakers, the addition of Doncic bolsters their championship chances immediately. His passing and scoring ability are a perfect fit for LeBron’s late-career push. Meanwhile, the Mavs face an uncertain path. Irving, now the unquestioned leader, must guide a team built around himself, a fragile Davis and a roster that lacks depth. All eyes are on Irving now to see if he can carry the Mavs into true contention or if frustration will set in as the team struggles to find a new identity.
An emotional toll on Kyrie Irving
Watching Luka live out the very dream Kyrie once chased must be tough. After all, they were more than just teammates, they were co-leaders tasked with lifting Dallas to playoff prominence and an NBA Finals appearance last season. Now, Kyrie must be wondering: why not him instead of Luka?
Their time together in Dallas was brief but impactful. When the Mavericks traded for Irving, it signaled their intention to build a supercharged offense around the two stars. Yet cracks formed when their postseason run fell short in 2022-23 and frustrations reportedly lingered. Doncic’s move to LA officially ends their partnership and shifts the narrative. One becomes part of a Hollywood blockbuster, while the other remains in Dallas, almost forgotten by the national conversation.
What’s next for Kyrie? Well, Dallas is undoubtedly his team now, but questions remain over how far he can realistically take them. The addition of Davis creates an interesting duo, but with Davis’s injury history and Dallas’ middling supporting cast, the road ahead feels daunting. Another trade request from Irving wouldn’t shock anyone, especially if the Mavs struggle in the playoff race.