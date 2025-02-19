Kyrie Irving might be playing against NBA stars in next Olympics
By Lior Lampert
Speaking from the 2025 NBA All-Star Game mini-tournament, Dallas Mavericks franchise combo guard Kyrie Irving expressed his desire to play in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. However, he wants to represent Australia -- not Team USA.
"We're in the process of that right now," Irving told reporters regarding gaining eligibility to suit up for the Boomers at the L.A. Games. But that isn't the only factor that could prevent him from suiting up for Australia. He may rather compete for Team USA if given a chance, or at least wants to have the option before committing to anything. Nonetheless, the Melbourne native sounded interested in helping his country try to dethrone the red, white and blue.
Irving said he's "just trying to figure out what's going to be the best route" for him to be able to play for Australia. Moreover, the nine-time All-Star jokingly cited "a lot of paperwork" that goes into the decision while ostensibly holding out hope Team USA extends an invitation.
"Obviously, Team USA still has a decision to make," Irving stated. "But for me, I'm just trying to do what's best. Honestly, if I can be an Aussie at one point in my career and play for the Australian team, that would be great."
Notably, Irving's no stranger to Olympic basketball. He represented America at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and significantly contributed to their gold medal that year. His efforts on the United States' 2014 FIBA World Cup-winning squad earned him tournament MVP honors.
The Australian roster is loaded with NBA talent, though they're mostly role players. There's no bonafide star on the roster, often turning to Patty Mills in crunch time, a longtime reserve in the league albeit an Olympic standout. Nonetheless, Irving would immediately step into a role as the team's No. 1 scoring option and give them a proven commodity on the global stage.
For whatever it's worth, Irving will be 36 by the time the Los Angeles Games roll around in 2028. So, maybe Father Time intervenes or extracts some of the luster surrounding him joining Australia (if it happens). Regardless, he'd potentially latch onto a club boasting Dyson Daniels, Josh Giddey, Ben Simmons and Dante Exum, among other recognizable names.