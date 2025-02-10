Kyrie Irving teaming back up with LeBron James, KD as Mavs star gets All-Star nod
By Quinn Everts
After not making the original roster, Kyrie Irving is an All-Star after all. The Dallas Mavericks star point guard will replace his new teammate Anthony Davis at All-Star weekend in the Bay Area, as AD will miss the event with an adductor strain he suffered in his first game with the Mavericks.
This will be Irving's ninth appearance in the ASG; this season, he's averaging 24.1 points, 4.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 40.7 percent from 3-point range. Irving will join Team Shaq in the new All-Star format, which will be a mini-tournament between the three teams of NBA All-Stars and a fourth team which will be made up of the Rising Stars Challenge winners.
Subcribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Irving joins LeBron James, Kevin Durant on Team Shaq
Kyrie will join plenty of familiar faces on Team Shaq, including former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James, with whom Irving won the NBA Finals with in 2016, and former Nets teammate Kevin Durant, who Irving... probably had fun in New York with, I guess. Plus, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who Kyrie played with in Boston. That stint didn't end as well, but I think enough time has passed to heal all wounds.
Here is the entirey of Team Shaq, which will attempt to take down Team Kenny and Team Chuck this weekend in the Bay Area.
Player
Team
Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
Kyrie Irving
Dallas Mavericks
Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns
James Harden
Los Angeles Clippers
LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
First impressions of this team? Kinda old! Obviously, Steph, LeBron and KD all playing together will alwys be cool, but dang, Shaq really went for experience building this roster. I'm not counting out a team with six (?) Hall-of-Famers on it, though.