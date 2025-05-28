LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team is helping spread equity and inclusion

As a kid, everyone dreams of being able to step onto the field for their favorite team, to put on the jersey and feel the rush and the joy of competing like the professionals do. The MLS Unified Soccer program makes that dream a reality.

The program, in partnership with Special Olympics, established a Unified team for each professional club which travels along with the parent club to participate in exhibition matches. Unified Sports is a concept and initiative pioneered by Special Olympics, putting athletes with and without intellectual disabilities on the field to compete together. Unified teams are available for many sports at a variety of levels through many different organizations, and Special Olympics will be hosting the first-ever Unified 3x3 Basketball World Cup this December in Puerto Rico.

Kenneth Brito, a high school student from Venice, is rejoining the LA Galaxy Unified Team for it's his third season. Brito is a multi-sport athlete, but this team is his first experience with Unified Sports, and he spoke with FanSided by email about what makes this experience different.

"I think it's different because it's inclusive," said Brito, "people with different abilities all play together on the same team, going against each other. Other sports that are not Unified, you have to have experience and be good at the sport to have a chance to participate. With Unified, you don't. You don't need high level experience, you could just have fun at whatever level, and you can just play and feel like a real professional."

Brito has grown up as a Galaxy fan and the opportunity to compete in the jersey of his favorite team is a special experience.

"It makes me feel like a real player, gives me the experience of how a real player feels, and we get to play on the LA Galaxy team field. It feels great! "

The Galaxy Unified team began their season with a game on May 16 against the Unified Team from LAFC, their own version of the El Tráfico rivalry between the parent clubs. But the highlight of the season is the Special Olympics Unified Sports All-Star Game where an athlete and Unified partner from each team are selected to compete in an All-Star exhibition as part of MLS All-Star Weekend.

For Cris Ortiz, longtime head coach of the LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team, this is all a life-changing experience taken to the next level by the support of the team, Special Olympics and sponsors like Herbalife.

"The importance of the level of support provided by the LA Galaxy, Special Olympics Southern California, and sponsors like Herbalife can’t be understated," said Ortiz. "This unified program would not be at the level it is without their support. Over the past 10 years, I have watched this program grow in success and become one of the model programs for the rest of the league to follow. The life-changing positive influences that are provided to our players by this program is difficult to measure, but would not be as influential without the amazing support it’s given."

For more information — including rosters and schedules — about the Unified team for your local MLS club, check out each team's website. Your support means the world to these athletes and helps open more opportunities for them to play and participate.

"I would want people to know that Unified Sports and Unified athletes allow everyone with different abilities to play and show inclusion," said Brito. "You don't have to be good at the game because you're going to get the same experience as everyone else with different abilities, and Special Olympics really shows that. It's really enjoyable because no one needs to fear that they're bad at the game. Everyone has different abilities, and it's an overall fun experience."

