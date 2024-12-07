LA Galaxy vs. NY Red Bulls: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
It all started on February 21. 29 clubs. All with the hope of making it to December. Two are now left standing. Not just your ordinary two, but two of the league's founding 10 members -- the Los Angeles Galaxy and the New York Red Bulls. After a postseason filled with upsets, two outfits from the biggest markets within the United States clash for a chance to claim victory in the 29th edition of the MLS Cup championship.
It's prime Saturday entertainment.
Underdog Red Bulls are on the brink of history
Nobody saw this story unfolding like it has. I mean nobody. The Eastern Conference's seven seed won just one of its final nine regular season games. Yes, ONE. Six of those games saw the club concede two or more goals, including five at home against its fellow NY outfit. You just felt like the lack of momentum would mean an early exit. The Red Bulls showed us a prime example of why you play the games.
Guided by the creative mind of Germany manager Sandro Schwarz, New York has rallied past three consecutive opponents this postseason as the underdogs -- 2023 MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew, rivals New York City FC and most recently Facundo Torres and Orlando City FC.
Using a new look three back system, which includes wing backs, the Red Bulls have pitched three shutouts this postseason. The Crew, who were shutout in Game 1 of the first-round series at home, scored twice in the reverse fixture before falling to NY in penalties. Goalkeeper Carlos Coronel has been a key reason for the defensive success, making a combined 19 saves in four playoff matches. Not to mention he made three clutch stops to send the defending champs home packing.
This will be the Red Bulls' first MLS Cup final since 2008 when Guillermo Barros Schelotto and Columbus secured the first MLS Cup championship for the Ohio franchise. Since then, NY has won the Eastern Conference five times. In none of those seasons did it make it past the conference semifinals.
At long long last, the Galaxy are 90 minutes away from No. 6
Like the Red Bulls, it has been a while since we've seen the L.A. Galaxy on this stage. In fact, it was 10 years ago. The team included striker Robbie Keane, who scored the winning goal in the 111th minute of the 2008 final.
Now, without its most influential player this season — former FC Barcelona man Riqui Puig — L.A. aims to reach that same pinnacle for the sixth time in its franchise's history. No team has achieved a greater number of appearances in the MLS Cup final or secured more victories in those matches than this one. It'll have the chance to extend that league lead in front of its home fans.
Puig, who tore his ACL in the last match vs. the Seattle Sounders, will be a massive miss for the Western Conference's most potent attack. The Spanish midfielder amassed an astounding 180 shot-creating actions during the regular season. That's 56 was more than any other Galaxy player was able to produce.
The good news is Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus will be available for L.A., per manager Greg Vanney. Reus, a tone-setter and creative option for the Galaxy in the middle of the park, knows what it takes to win games like this -- winning four cups over in Germany during his time there.
Team news and predicted lineups
Both teams are facing their own injury challenges. In addition to Puig, defender Martín Cáceres will not be included in the squad due to an Achilles injury. The Red Bulls will be missing Kyle Duncan and Roald Mitchell, both of whom are dealing with knee issues. Meanwhile, 28-year-old Uruguayan midfielder Felipe Carballo is a question mark for the game at the moment due to a foot injury.
L.A. Galaxy predicted lineup (4-3-3): McCarthy; Yamane, Garcés, Yoshida, Nelson; Reus, Cerrillo, Delgado; Chaves, Paintsil, Joveljić
NY Red Bulls predicted lineup (3-5-2): Coronel; S. Nealis, Reyes, D. Nealis; Harper, Edelman, Stroud, Tolkin, Forsberg; Vanzeir, Morgan
Historical context and prediction
This weekend represents the 52nd all-time meeting between the Red Bulls and Los Galácticos. Not much has divided the two clubs. Each has recorded 20 wins, to go along with 11 draws. The West Coast side holds a slim lead in total goals scored in these matchups -- 79-76. The only other time NY and Los Angeles met in the postseason was back in 2011. The Landon Donovan-led Galaxy prevailed by a 3-1 aggregate scoreline in a hotly contested two-legged battle en route to an MLS Cup title.
The prediction for me comes down to the absence of Puig. Without him, the Galaxy are likely going to struggle to find ways to break down an incredibly in-form New York defense. They may still not be the favorites, but I'm going 2-0 to the Red Bulls.
How to watch the MLS Cup Final
Vanney's Galaxy will host the surprise challengers, the Red Bulls, today at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT). The contest will be broadcast live on FOX and FOX Deportes and streamed on Apple TV.