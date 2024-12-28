Ladd McConkey reminds Patriots they deprived Drake Maye of long-term WR
The Los Angeles Chargers clinched a postseason berth with their dominant 40-7 victory over the New England Patriots on Saturday. This was pretty much the expected outcome, especially after Drake Maye left the game early following a worrisome hit to the head. The rookie signal-caller ultimately returned to action, but the vibes were off from the jump. New England has nothing to play for except draft position.
It has been a triumphant first season on the Chargers sideline for head coach Jim Harbaugh, making the transition from college to the NFL look seamless. He's been around the block, of course, but the NFL is constantly evolving. To take over a five-win Chargers team and put them in the postseason is a real testament to Harbaugh's schematic brilliance.
The standout performer for Los Angeles on Saturday was Ladd McConkey. The first-year wideout continued his excellent debut season, reeling in eight of 10 targets for 94 yards and two touchdowns, including this 40-yard dart from Justin Herbert, which saw McConkey leave two New England defenders in the dust.
The speedy wide receiver now has 1,054 yards and eight touchdowns with another game left on the docket. He's quickly ascending the ranks of the best wideouts in the sport, putting any and all concerns about his skinny 6-foot-nothing frame to bed.
McConkey was the 34th pick in the second round of April's NFL Draft. As it so happens, that pick originally belonged to New England, who traded back to 37th in favor of Washington Huskies pass-catcher Ja'Lynn Polk.
By comparison, Polk has 12 receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns in the same number of games played as McConkey.
Ladd McConkey takes opportunity to remind Patriots of catastrophic NFL Draft mistake
Look, it's too early for sweeping conclusions about the 2024 draft class, but... Polk has been bad. Borderline unwatchable. This isn't a case of limited touches either. Polk isn't exactly buried beneath a mountain of depth at the position. The Patriots just haven't been able to rely on the rookie, who boasts a ghastly 12:32 catch-to-target ratio. Polk's four drops stand out. That's one drop for every three catches, for those keeping track at home.
McConkey, meanwhile, looks like a veteran out there, running crisp routes, lining up all over the formation, and developing a steady bond with his quarterback. It helps to be in a better situation. Justin Herbert is a great quarterback and Los Angeles has a solid foundation beneath McConkey, whereas Polk is sort of blowing in the wind with New England.
Still, Drake Maye has been able to elevate a lot of disparate parts this season. For whatever reason, he has not been able to build up a stable rapport with his fellow rookie.
The Patriots were always going to look bad this season. Odds are McConkey isn't eclipsing 1,000 yards and getting Pro Bowl buzz in an alternate timeline with New England. But, you can absolutely bet that he'd have more than 12 catches and 87 yards through 14 games. Polk has been a phantom, whereas McConkey looks the part of a legitimate No. 1 receiver in LA.
New England has time to build out the supporting cast around Maye, but McConkey would've been the perfect long-term partner in the WR room. This is a mistake that will sting for years to come.