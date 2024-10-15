This Lakers-Bulls trade would infuriate the Los Angeles fanbase
The Los Angeles Lakers are facing a major problem entering the 2024-25 season. The franchise emerged as a major loser in the offseason, failing to bring in any marquee free agents to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
They definitely need a significant shake-up that can lead them to put together a major trade that could help them compete at the next level.
Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls are looking to turn the page after trading DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings. They have a talented backcourt with a plethora of quality players that could serve as a trade, one in particular is Zach LaVine.
LaVine is returning from a significant knee injury, raising important questions about his performance and playing style. Given the moves the Bulls made in the offseason, he may find himself as the odd man out on the roster, increasing the likelihood of a potential trade.
Zach LaVine in Los Angeles?
At first glance, this trade may look like the Lakers are giving up way too much to the Chicago Bulls, especially if they have to throw in a future first-round pick to seal the deal. However, it may be worth the risk for a Lakers team that is in win-now mode.
Lakers fans have rallied behind all the outgoing players and each of have been crucial in their success over the last few years. It could be a hard pill to swallow as it can crush team chemistry but the Lakers showed over the last couple of years that are willing to do whatever it takes to win a championship and this move could be the thing that puts them over the top.
For the Bulls, they would be taking on Austin Reaves, who has proven to be an elite sharpshooter throughout his career along with Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt are two solid role players to help the Bulls remain competitive or be used as trade bait to get draft picks to rebuild.
If they can get the Lakers to include a future first-round pick, they're in even better shape.
On the other side of this trade, the Lakers are taking a huge gamble on LaVine who is coming back from a major foot injury that took him out for most of the 2024-25 season. It's the definition of high risk and high reward, but if healthy LaVine could be the difference maker for a Lakers team that is looking to compete for a championship.
Matas Buzelis, the rookie from Lithuania, is a quality role player who in the right situation could be a guy who can grow into a fan favorite due to his high IQ. He showed a lot of promise during his time with the G League Ignite that should make him a quality NBA Player down the line.