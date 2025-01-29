Lakers could spin De'Aaron Fox-Spurs trade to their advantage to help LeBron James
By Lior Lampert
The Sacramento Kings are reportedly open for business and will explore re-routing franchise point guard De'Aaron Fox before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. If the team moves him, intel suggests he's eyeing the San Antonio Spurs, though that isn't entirely in his control.
Whether the Kings will satisfy Fox's desires and send him to the Spurs is unclear. He's currently through 2026, meaning the one-time All-NBA floor general can't freely join his franchise of choice until then. However, his desires are crystalizing, including not playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Speaking on NBA Today, ESPN's Shams Charania discussed his initial report that Sacramento would entertain offers involving Fox, effectively eliminating the Lakers from discussions:
Los Angeles isn't in the mix for Fox's "destination of choice," Charania states. However, the team could assist the 27-year-old to get to his preferred destination. Should the Spurs need assistance facilitating a swap with Sacramento, the Lakers can help, in exchange for a longtime friend of LeBron James: Chris Paul.
Lakers could spin De'Aaron Fox-Spurs trade to their advantage to finally pair LeBron James with Chris Paul
James and Paul are the last two active members of the renowned "Banana Boat Buddy" crew. They and fellow generational icons Dwayne Wade and Carmelo Anthony have known each other since high school and established a well-documented kinship. The quartet has discussed playing together on the record. While that ship has sailed, there's now an avenue for a couple of them to unite because of Fox's situation with the Kings.
Fox's theoretical arrival renders Paul obsolete in San Antonio. Meanwhile, the Lakers need another facilitator/lead ball-handler to alleviate some of the burden from James and makeshift point guard Austin Reaves. After trading D'Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal that netted them veteran wing Dorian Finney-Smith, Los Angeles could use a backcourt replacement.