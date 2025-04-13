What is the easiest possible path for the Lakers to make the NBA Finals?

Let’s be honest: Not many expected the Los Angeles Lakers to be this good in the regular season — unless your name is JJ Redick. According to Rui Hachimura, Redick came in with clear expectations as head coach: win 50 games and claim the third seed. Fast-forward 82 games, and the Lakers did exactly that.

In a season filled with wild turns — the Luka Doncic trade being the biggest shock — this Lakers team has emerged as a legitimate title contender. They currently hold the fourth-best odds to win the NBA championship and look well-positioned for a return to the Western Conference Finals.

But it won’t be easy.

The West is stacked. Oklahoma City won 67 games. Houston is young but dangerous with 52 wins. Golden State, Denver, and the Clippers are scrapping for every seed. Even with LeBron James and Luka Doncic, the Lakers will need to play elite-level basketball to make a deep run.

So what’s the smoothest path for L.A.?

First Round: Golden State Warriors

Let’s start with the most likely opponent, the Warriors.

They’re unpredictable. A midseason trade for Jimmy Butler helped vault them back into the playoff mix, while Steph Curry continues to be a postseason threat. Add in emerging young players like Brandin Podziemski and Quinten Post, and Golden State suddenly has a fresh identity.

But here’s the truth: outside of Curry and maybe Butler, the Warriors lack consistent scoring. Their last playoff run ended in a 4–2 series loss to the Lakers in 2023, and they haven’t truly addressed the issues that cost them then.

If the Lakers draw Golden State in round one, they should feel confident.

Western Conference Semifinals: Houston Rockets

This is where things get tricky — but not impossible.

The Rockets are deep, versatile, and top-tier defensively. With names like Jalen Green, Alperen Şengün, and Amen Thompson, they can score in spurts and defend multiple positions.

What they lack, though, is playoff experience. Only four players on their roster have been to the postseason. And while that can sometimes be overrated, it matters in close games.

The Lakers, on the other hand, have LeBron in year 22 and Doncic entering peak form. Even against Houston’s pressure defense, their experience and shot-making should give them the edge — especially in the clutch, where the Rockets still have growing pains.

Western Conference Finals: Denver Nuggets

Wait — what about the Thunder?

As good as Oklahoma City has been, they could be vulnerable in a seven-game series against Denver. The Nuggets still have Nikola Jokić, who makes everything look effortless, and playoff experience that OKC doesn’t.

If Denver advances, it sets up a rematch of the 2023 Western Conference Finals, where they swept the Lakers. But this time, things are different.

Michael Malone is gone. The man who seemed to have the Lakers’ number is no longer coaching. Anthony Davis — while still on the roster — has been complemented, and in many ways, overshadowed, by Luka Doncic. In two of the three games Doncic played against Denver this season, the Lakers won both convincingly.

And when you add in LeBron’s playoff IQ, a motivated Doncic, and a deeper, more complete roster, it’s not hard to imagine a different outcome this time around.