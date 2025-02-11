Lakers' emergency Mark Williams backup plan sure sounds like a disaster
By Lior Lampert
After rescinding their deal with the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams, the Los Angeles Lakers are scrambling to find center help. And considering the 2025 NBA trade deadline has officially passed, their options are slim.
Finding a legitimately impactful big man via free agency at this juncture of the 2024-25 campaign will be challenging, especially one of Williams' caliber. But Jaxson Hayes is the only true five on the Lakers payroll with a standard contract. Los Angeles must try something (anything) to address their lack of size and frontcourt depth. Fortunately, the buyout market has presented them with a viable, albeit uninspiring, short-term solution to what figures to be a point of emphasis this offseason.
Veteran 7-footer Alex Len was initially supposed to sign with the Indiana Pacers upon clearing waivers, though things have reportedly changed. The team ultimately pivoted, adding infamous draft bust Jahlil Okafor on a 10-day contract instead. Subsequently, the former has emerged as a prime candidate to join the Lakers.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Alex Len being the Lakers' emergency Mark Williams backup plan sure sounds like a disaster
Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star would "guess" Len ends up in Los Angeles following his stalled talks with the Pacers. He isn't the only reputable media source to make the connection, with Spotrac's Keith Smith echoing a similar sentiment.
It's unclear whether the Lakers-Williams swap falling through led to Len spurning Indiana and eyeing Los Angeles. Yet, we know the Pacers chose Okafor, whose last game in the Association was May 16, 2021, over him. If that doesn't speak to 12th-year pro's potential impact (or lack thereof), then what will?
Len might not be an appealing Williams alternative, but he's the cream of the underwhelming crop the Lakers have at their disposal. The 31-year-old isn't the protypical lob threat Los Angeles was aiming to pair with recent prized acquisition Luka Doncic. Nevertheless, his presence is better than nothing.
For whatever it's worth, Len is an solid rim protector who crashes the boards hard. Slightly under the minimum games played requirements to qualify for league leaders, his 12.0 rebounds per 100 possessions and 16.7 total rebound percentage would rank well. He also boasts a 3.4 blocks per-100 rate. Only six players are swatting shots at an equal or better pace this season.