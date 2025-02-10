Lakers failed Mark Williams trade stings double after LeBron James revelation
By Lior Lampert
Jaxson Hayes is the only true center on the Los Angeles Lakers with a standard contract. Of course, Mark Williams was expected to join him, but the team's trade with the Charlotte Hornets for him was rescinded.
Williams returns to Charlotte after failing a physical examination, leaving a massive void in the Lakers frontcourt. He was a big part of Los Angeles' plans to build a more competitive, better-fitting roster around LeBron James and prized acquisition Luka Doncic. Yet, if recent intel from ESPN's Dave McMenamin is any indication, the fallout of the unsuccessful move ostensibly goes beyond the on-court product.
Per McMenamin, Doncic "handpicked" Williams as a target for Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka to pursue. And apparently, Los Angeles' willingness to swiftly appease him struck a chord with James and members of his inner circle.
"What is clear is that Doncic will have a say," McMenamin wrote. "And it wasn't lost on James' camp ... that Pelinka prioritized Doncic's involvement upon his arrival and immediately engaged in the Williams trade that he'd asked for."
The Lakers had been clinging to their future draft capital for dear life before Doncic entered the mix. Despite James constantly voicing his desire to prioritize the present, the front office has exercised patience, until now. So, while the latter finally got what he wanted (briefly), he seemingly isn't thrilled Los Angeles instantly bent over backward to satisfy the former.
Los Angeles wasted no time trying to add Williams per Doncic's request. Meanwhile, "James had for years wanted the team to trade its picks to improve its roster," McMenamin notes. With that in mind, we are witnessing the Lakers' real-time shift in power dynamics.
James is not the focal point of his franchise for the first time in his legendary 22-year NBA career. He's now playing second fiddle in Los Angeles. Everything the Lakers do from this point forward will center around Doncic, and their near-transaction for Williams is a testament to that notion.
There's a new norm in Laker Land, and James has reportedly taken notice.