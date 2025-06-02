Lakers fans shouldn't get their hopes up about this perfect free-agent big

The Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason began a few weeks earlier than they had hoped, but the mission is clear: build a contender around LeBron James for one final title run.

After finishing the regular season at 50–32, much of the Lakers’ success was tied to one of the boldest midseason moves in recent memory — acquiring Luka Dončić. Dubbed by many as “the heist of the century,” Rob Pelinka’s front office made an aggressive push before the February 6 trade deadline to bolster the roster further. In an attempt to patch the void left by Anthony Davis in the frontcourt, the Lakers swung a deal for Charlotte Hornets big man Mark Williams.

Then, chaos.

After Williams failed his physical, the deal collapsed, leaving rookie Dalton Knecht in limbo and forcing the Lakers to ride the rest of the season with Jaxson Hayes. While serviceable, Hayes fell out of head coach JJ Redick’s rotation once the playoffs began, appearing in just four postseason games and logging fewer than 10 minutes in each.

The Lakers offseason agenda: Find a starting center

The Lakers’ offseason goal couldn’t be clearer: acquire a starting-caliber center.

Among the most coveted names in free agency is Naz Reid, fresh off winning the 2024 Sixth Man of the Year award. Reid averaged 14.2 points and 6.0 rebounds over 80 regular-season games for Minnesota, primarily coming off the bench. He’s expected to opt out of his $15 million contract and test the open market, likely seeking a deal north of $20 million annually.

Cap crunch realities

The good news for Lakers fans:



Minnesota is just $12.8 million under the second apron, making it tough to retain Reid without shedding salary. If the Timberwolves don't act quickly, Reid could walk before they have the chance to re-sign him.

The bad news:



The Lakers are in a similarly tight spot. They’re working with just $16.2 million in space before hitting the second apron. Despite the allure of teaming up with two generational talents in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it would be unrealistic to expect Reid to leave for just a marginal bump — $1.2 million over his current contract — especially to join a team that can’t guarantee him a starting role or long-term stability.

The path to flexibility

Still, the idea isn’t entirely off the table.

The Lakers could free up space by moving on from Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber, who are set to make a combined $22 million next season — despite having minimal impact in the playoffs. If Pelinka can find takers for their contracts, even if it means attaching second-round draft picks, acquiring a player like Reid becomes much more feasible.

LeBron first — then the frontcourt

LeBron James opting into his player option should be the Lakers’ top priority this offseason. But once that’s secured, finding reliable — and affordable — big men to solidify the rotation should follow closely behind.

Naz Reid may be a long shot, but with the right moves, the Lakers can still position themselves for one final deep playoff push — and give LeBron the supporting cast he deserves.