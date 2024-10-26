Lakers huge comeback shows that JJ Redick might know what he's doing as a coach
By Quinn Everts
JJ Redick has a smart basketball mind — that was obvious from his podcast, his appearences on ESPN's First Take and his analysis of games when he worked for ESPN. But a smart basketball mind doesn't always correlate to being a good basketball coach, which led to many fans being concerned about the Los Angeles Lakers decision to hire Redick as their head coach despite him having no prior coaching experience.
Through two games, though, Redick doesn't look out of place. Quite the opposite, actually. After the Lakers 22-point comeback on Friday night against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns, it seems like Redick is adjusting quickly to his new gig. From Anthony Davis posting two straight monster games to Rui Hachimura making great passes to the interior, the Lakers are cooking in Redick's offensive kitchen.
The offense is playing free, fast and smart under Redick. There's tons of movement, good passing, and high-quality shot attempts.
It probably won't be smooth sailing all year long — opponents are going to watch Lakers film and figure out what Redick has been doing well, then try to stop that. How Redick adjusts to those opposing looks will be the next test for the rookie head coach. Still, early returns are very promising here.
JJ Redick is highly complimentary of Lakers guard Austin Reaves
After the game, the new Lakers coach heaped praise on the Lakers young guard, who had a sensational game on Friday, scoring 26 points on 8 for 12 shooting and also dishing out 8 assists. Redick wasn't expecting this kind of comfort from Reaves, and he's pleasantly surprised with what the former Oklahoma Sooner is bringing to the Lakers offense.
In his third season, Reaves showed a much-improved passing game by posting a career-high 5.5 assits per game. With 8 against Phoenix, it's pretty clear that Reaves is continuing to embrace that facilitator role, and having a guard with this type of passing ability in JJ Redick's system which involves a lot of off-ball movement will pay dividends for both player and coach.
The ceiling for this Lakers team is to be determined. The roster has some limitations — namely a consistent bench scorer and a backup center. But if Anthony Davis plays like this (or at least close to this) all season long, Reaves keeps developing as both a scorer and passer and JJ Redick can adjust his offense when other teams start to figure out his looks, then LA will be at least in the mix among Western Conference titans.