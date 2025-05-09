Lakers insider identifies LA's top big man option for the offseason

Anyone who watched the Luka Dončić/LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers knows that finding a center must be atop the team's offseason to-do list. They desperately need a rim-running lob threat who can protect the rim to maximize their superstar duo. And apparently, Jovan Buha of The Athletic sees Brooklyn Nets big man Nic Claxton as the most logical option.

Buha would have Claxton as "No. 1" on the list of "realistic targets." However, the Lakers may have to clear some payroll hurdles to make the insider's vision a reality. But it's doable and a fascinating thought exercise nonetheless, so let's discuss.

Lakers insider thinks Nic Claxton is L.A.'s best 'realistic' center target

" ... if there's a way for the Lakers to get Nic Claxton, I think that's a no-brainer for [the Lakers]," Buha stated. "I think he would fit with Luka [Dončić] in the pick-and-roll. Defensively, he's among the most versatile centers in the league."

In theory, Buha's right: Claxton is an ideal addition for the Lakers because of his vertical spacing and interior presence. But fiscally, it's not so seamless, with three years remaining on the four-year, $97 million contract extension he signed last summer.

James' potential free agency factors into Los Angeles' roster flexibility. Despite not being expected to leave the Lakers, signs point toward him opting out of his $50.6 million player option for 2025-26. He and veteran wing Dorian Finney-Smith have until June 29 to decide whether they want to exercise the final year of their respective contracts.

When James and Finney-Smith decide on their impending futures in L.A., it could impact their ability to acquire Claxton. Moreover, rapidly ascending combo guard Austin Reaves is extension-eligible and beyond overdue for a raise, further complicating matters. Dončić is also anticipated to sign a lucrative long-term pact with the Lakers this summer worth as much as $229 million.

Given the circumstances, pursuing Claxton might get dicey for the Lakers. But as Buha notes, the Lakers project to be under the first apron. This allows them to aggregate salaries in a trade, and they have some expiring deals to use as filler, namely Maxi Kleber and Gabe Vincent.

Yet, while the Lakers have a path to facilitating a swap with Brooklyn for Claxton, it's arguably a short-sighted move. Los Angeles only has so many bites at the proverbial apple to build around Dončić and James; do they want to waste one on him? Doing so would deplete their remaining assets and finances, but does it make them a surefire contender in a stacked Western Conference?

Claxton averaged 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 56.3 percent from the floor with the Nets in 2024-25. He saw dips in scoring/efficiency compared to the two seasons prior, though his situation in Brooklyn wasn't great, to put it mildly. Perhaps a change of scenery to a winning environment with someone who can unlock him like Dončić is what the 26-year-old needs.