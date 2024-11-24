JJ Redick's preseason advice to Dalton Knecht looks genius as the rookie heats up
By Lior Lampert
The Los Angeles Lakers boast virtually the same roster as last season. However, they made some marginal changes around the edges, which have paid dividends early in the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
Chief among Los Angeles' overlooked yet meaningful moves is the installment of first-year head coach JJ Redick and the selection of first-round rookie Dalton Knecht. The former's tactical plans and basketball acumen have been apparent, which has put the latter in positions to succeed.
Redick has worked closely with Knecht, which is especially noteworthy amid the sharpshooter's recent surge. The 2024 No. 17 overall selection has been confidently let it fly from beyond the arc, partly because of interactions like this:
"DK – every action you’re in, you’re coming off to score," Redick told Knecht during his first official Lakers training camp practice on Oct. 1.
Coming off a dribble handoff with Lakers big man Jaxson Hayes, Knecht was rather passive. Instead of actively seeking out a jumper (despite having a clean look at the basket), he swung the ball to Gabe Vincent, which irked Redick.
"Could’ve had a shot. Come on, man," Redick emphasized to Knecht. The moment was captured and broadcast on Spectrum SportsNets' Nov. 1 first episode of Backstage: Lakers, and the message was ostensibly delivered.
Knecht has taken Redick's comments to heart and seems to be gaining confidence nightly because of it. The 23-year-old swingman has been remarkable lately, averaging 22.8 points while 4.8 threes per game at a 63.2 percent clip over the past five games. Uncoincidentally, the Lakers have won four of said contests, with their lone loss to the Orlando Magic coming on a tough last-second, game-winning bucket.
Before Redick took his talents to the sidelines, he was a 15-year pro. And like Knecht, he was highly touted for his ability to light it up from three. So, naturally, the two had their fair share of discussions about the art of long-distance shooting. But it's cool to see the theories come to fruition in practice.