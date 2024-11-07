Lakers latest implosion has JJ Redick losing his patience already
Many Lakers fans were excited when JJ Redick was announced as the team’s new head coach, replacing Darvin Ham. Redick's "psychotic" basketball mind and high IQ seemed like the perfect match for a team eager to defy preseason doubters. However, the honeymoon phase appears to be over, as Redick now faces the harsh realities of leading a team under the intense spotlight of Los Angeles.
Following the Lakers' 114-131 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Redick showed visible frustration during the post-game press conference. When asked about addressing the team’s lack of effort, he curtly responded, “I just did,” before putting down the microphone and abruptly leaving. This uncharacteristic display of irritation shocked many in the NBA community, marking the first time Redick has shown cracks under the pressure.
The Lakers are showing the cracks
The Lakers' season has been a rollercoaster through eight games. After starting strong with a 3-1 record, they’ve since stumbled, going 1-3 in their last four. Redick has praised LeBron James for shouldering much of the workload—a concerning reality given that James is in his 22nd season and approaching 40 years old. Despite LeBron’s pledge to play all 82 games, the Lakers desperately need more production from other key players, particularly D’Angelo Russell.
Russell’s performance has been underwhelming, averaging just 12.0 points, 5.8 assists, and 2.3 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game. These numbers are career lows, compounded by dismal shooting percentages: 37.5 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from 3. Redick’s frustration was evident last night when he limited Russell to 22 minutes, citing concerns about his “level of compete” and “attention to detail.”
This has sparked debate over who’s at fault. Is Redick failing to involve Russell in the offense effectively, or is Russell simply not capitalizing on his opportunities? His field-goal attempts are down by three per game compared to last season, which could explain the dip in production. However, benching Russell for Gabe Vincent isn't a viable solution, as Vincent’s performances off the bench have been equally underwhelming.
With the free-agent market offering few immediate solutions, Redick must find a way to rally his team and maximize their potential. It’s still early in the season, but the Lakers can’t afford to let their struggles fester if they hope to remain competitive in a stacked Western Conference.