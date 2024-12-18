Lakers news: Bronny's time to shine, All-Star format revealed, Kings back-to-back looms

The NBA and NBPA announced today a new format for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in the San Francisco Bay Area.



In addition, NBA All-Star Voting presented by AT&T will tip off on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. ET.



