Lakers next trade priority becomes abundantly clear after Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap
Just days before the February 6 trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers shocked the NBA by trading Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic in what may go down as one of the boldest midseason moves in league history.
The decision by general manager Rob Pelinka signals that the Lakers are far from finished. While Doncic brings an elite offensive presence, Davis’ departure leaves a glaring hole at center, forcing the Lakers to quickly address their frontcourt depth.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Lakers' Center Rotation: A Major Concern
Right now, the Lakers are left with Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood, and Christian Koloko as their primary big men — a situation that likely doesn’t excite head coach JJ Redick.
Given Wood’s injury status, Hayes’ inability to provide much offense, and Koloko continuing to shape his game in the G-League, there's simply too much risk involved to give them a fighting chance to compete. With limited size and rim protection, the Lakers need a reliable big who can defend, stretch the floor, and complement Doncic and LeBron James. Enter Myles Turner.
Why Myles Turner makes perfect sense for the Lakers
The Indiana Pacers and Turner have yet to agree on a contract extension, making him a prime candidate for a deadline deal. Though Indiana has been reluctant to move him, the Lakers could present an offer too good to ignore.
Turner is averaging 15.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game this season while providing elite rim protection and three-point shooting. His ability to defend the paint and space the floor makes him an ideal fit next to Doncic and LeBron.
The Pacers would need to be 'blown away' by an offer, but the Lakers have the pieces to make it work.
Rui Hachimura's recent hot streak has made him a valuable trade chip, while Jarred Vanderbilt’s defensive versatility could be particularly attractive to Indiana. If needed, the Lakers could also include future draft capital to sweeten the deal and increase their chances of landing Myles Turner.
With Turner in the mix, the Lakers would instantly improve their interior defense and overall depth, making them a more complete contender heading into the postseason. As the trade deadline looms, expect the Lakers to continue shaking things up in one of the wildest NBA seasons in recent memory.