Lakers nightmare scenario remains in play if Rob Pelinka finally decides to fix sinking ship
Time is ticking for Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers. With the 2024-25 season right around the corner, the Lakers remain steadfast in their efforts to fix several holes in their talented yet questionable roster.
Over the offseason, Pelinka tried to make impactful moves to improve the roster. However, he ran into several potholes when trying to engineer the right trade. According to Lakers reporter Anthony Irwin, the Lakers are eyeing various talents around the league and are considering trading for Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine.
Zach LaVine in L.A.?
From Kyle Kuzma to Cam Johnson, there are several names linked to the Lakers in trade rumors right now. Any of these would be ideal next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis to help the Lakers compete in a tough Western conference.
However, a potential trade for Zach LaVine makes sense for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls. He addresses many of their issues regarding their lack of true firepower in their stacked but uncertain backcourt while giving the Bulls some flexibility as they begin their rebuild.
LaVine made his long-awaited return during the Bulls preseason after missing most of the 2023-24 season due to an injury. It remains unclear if he is still an All-Star caliber player but he's managed to show some flashes, scoring 19 points in the Grizzlies' win against the Bulls.