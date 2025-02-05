Lakers might force square peg into round hole to give Luka Doncic more support
By Ian Levy
The Luka Doncic may look like a huge win for the Lakers but, functionally, it leaves some serious holes in the Lakers rotation as they try to push for a title.
Anthony Davis was the Lakers defensive anchor. They were surrendering 115.3 points per 100 possessions with him on the bench this season, roughly equivalent to the 22nd-ranked defense across the entire season. His interior scoring was a huge counterwieght to LeBron's work on the perimeter and his mid-range touch, length and explosiveness made him an ideal pick-and-roll partner for all of the Lakers ball-handlers.
Unless the Lakers are willing to have Jaxson Hayes the majority of Davis' 34.3 minutes per game — probably a losing proposition — they desperately need to find a replacement either through trade or buyout. In ideal world, that replacement would be someone similar to the big men Luka Doncic left behind in Dallas — players like Dereck Lively or Daniel Gafford, bouncy rim-protectors and lob threats.
There are a few of those players on the trade market — Robert Williams III, Clint Capela, Steven Adams, Mitchell Robinson. Myles Turner of the Pacers would be a dream but it's hard to imagine Indiana actually dealing him. One player who definitely does not fit the bill is Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls ... so, of course, the Lakers are reportedly looking at him.
Nikola Vucevic is not the big man the Lakers need
Reportedly a pair of second-round picks is all it will take to get Vucevic, but the Lakers would still need to match salaries which probably means sending out at least two of Maxi Kleber, Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt. None of those is a game-changer from a talent perspective but if the Lakers end up sending out two players for one, they're already thin depth will be further depleted.
To be clear, Vucevic still has a lot to offer and sending out salary and two second-rounders is a very reasonable price. He just doesn't match what the Lakers need.
Vucevic is a net-negative on defense. His floor-spacing and outside shooting could help open driving lanes for Doncic and James but anytime the put him on the low-block he'd be clogging things up. And even if he helps their offense it's likely he's giving it right back at the defensive end.
If the Lakers are willing to send out Vanderbilt, some second-rounders or even their 2031 first-rounder, they'd be much better off trying to turn that package into Robinson, Capela or Williams III and addressing an actual weakness.