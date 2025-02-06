Lakers options for center depth takes another hit after latest trade news
Trading for Luka Doncic was a massive coup for the Lakers, but the transaction did leave the team short of options at the center position. Anthony Davis' departure means Los Angeles is currently relying on Jaxson Hayes as the team's starting five. That is not a recipe for success in the rough-and-tumble Western Conference.
Swinging a deal for Jonas Valanciunas would have given the team a noticeable upgrade at center. Unfortunately for Los Angeles, the Sacramento Kings beat them to the punch and acquired the veteran big man for Sidy Cissoko and two second-round picks. That only shrinks the amount of centers who can give the Lakers a meaningful boost who remain in the franchise's price range.
In fairness to Hayes, there is some reason for optimism that his production can be lifted once Doncic gets back on the floor. He has the athleticism required to be a quality roll man when paired with a masterful pick-and-roll maestro like Doncic. Hayes' length and lift can help him put pressure on the rim.
Los Angeles has to find a reliable center option
The problem with Hayes is that he lacks the physicality or feel to be a reliable defensive option for head coach J.J. Reddick's squad. Those are qualities that a big man like Valanciunas could have brought to the Lakers.
Now it might be best for the Lakers to accept that their current roster has too many flaws to fix with any in-season trade. That might not be palatable for the team's front office given the advanced age of LeBron James. It's still difficult to envision a deal for a center that really moves the needle.
The one possible acquistion that could give the Lakers a significant boost ahead of the deadline is Portland big man Robert Williams III. If he can stay healthy, he has the right combination of mobility and size to help Los Angeles on both ends of the floor.
It's unclear exactly what the Trail Blazers would be willing to accept for their enigmatic center in a trade. Los Angeles might need to offer the 2031 unprotected first-round pick they inexplicably retained in the Doncic trade to get a deal done. That's a hefty price to pay for such an inconsistent player.
Valanciunas heading to the Kings isn't a fatal blow to the Lakers, but it does take one of their most appetizing trade targets off the board. Time is ticking if Los Angeles is going to find a new starting five before the trade deadline passes.