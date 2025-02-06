Lakers projected lineup after acquiring center Mark Williams from Hornets
By Quinn Everts
As the clock officially moved past midnight and into deadline day on the East Coast, the Los Angeles Lakers made another surprise move. No, it's not quite as earth-shattering as that surprise move, but the Lakers acquired Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2031 first-round pick and a pick swap in 2030.
Williams is a legit starting center in the NBA; he's not a perfect player and his offensive game is still developing, but he's a reliable lob threat, a real deterrant in the paint and is still improving in pretty much all facets.
Lakers projected lineup after adding Mark Williams
Starters
Bench
Austin Reaves
Gabe Vincent
Luka Doncic
Shake Milton
LeBron James
Dorian Finney-Smith
Rui Hachimura
Jarred Vanderbilt
Mark Williams
Jaxson Hayes
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Goodness, that's a pretty dang good starting lineup. The Lakers have undergone a massive makeover in the past few days and I won't like... they kind of look like a team that can compete in the West.
I thought their center pickup was going to be Jusuf Nurkic or Jonas Valanciunas... I didn't even know Mark Williams was available!
The bench gets a little shaky, quickly though. Max Christie and Dalton Knecht were going to be important depth pieces down the stretch, and now both are gone. Shake Milton's minutes are likely to increase, and Jaxson Hayes is still going to play an important role on this team.
Are more moves coming for the Lakers?
I doubt it — I'm not sure what else they could do at this point. Both future first-round picks have been traded, and there aren't many more alluring young players that other teams will be fawning over. My guess is we've seen the Lakers make their moves... and boy, were they some moves from Rob Pelinka.