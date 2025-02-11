Lakers projected lineup after Mark Williams trade falls through, team signs Alex Len
By Quinn Everts
Things got weird. After the Lakers acquired Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, they tried to acquire Mark Williams from the Hornets. Well, they did. Then they didn't. Williams failed his physical in LA, causing the Lakers to return him to sender — the sender being the Charlotte Hornets.
Instead of Williams, the Lakers have signed Alex Len who cleared waivers earlier today. Len has been a productive center in his past, but hasn't averaged over 2.5 points per game since 2021-22. I don't think this moves the needle — but I also get why the Lakers made it, of course, with options dwindling.
As Dalton Knecht returns to a new-look Lakers, coach JJ Redick has some decisions to make about his rotation. Is Knecht worth keeping in the lineup of a team that will (presumably) be great offensively if he can't provide anything on defense — which it appears he can't?
Projected Lakers lineup after Mark Williams trade falls through
Starter
Bench
Luka Doncic
Gabe Vincent
Austin Reaves
Jordan Goodwin
Rui Hachimura
Dalton Knecht
LeBron James
Dorian Finney-Smith
Jaxson Hayes
Jarred Vanderbilt / Alex Len
Instead of Williams manning the center position for Los Angeles, it will be Jaxson Hayes, who caught some lobs from Luka and LeBron last night, in the first game with this starting lineup. He should really, really get a few more rebounds, but one thing at a time. I still think he remains the starter for now, even with Len in the picture, who I think will split backup duties with Jarred Vanderbilt.
I do think Knecht will find his way back into the rotation, even with his defensive deficiencies. With Jordan Goodwin playing his way into the rotation behind great defensive intensity, and DFS / Vando both being very good defenders, Knecht can mostly be hidden in the Lakers second-unit.
With very strong performances in his first two games with the Lakers, I expect Jordan Goodwin to remain a consistent part of JJ Redick's plans. As the preeminent Jordan Goodwin truther, I am thrilled to see him get another chance in the league. He is a pest on defense and connects plays on offense multiple times per game. I love his game and I'm happy JJ Redick sees what he can bring to this team.