Lakers reason for trading Anthony Davis makes Luka Doncic return that much sweeter
The Los Angeles Lakers have pulled off a blockbuster trade, sending Anthony Davis and Max Christie to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris, and a 2029 first-round pick.
This trade sent shockwaves through the fanbases of both teams — and across the entire professional sports world. Many are now left wondering why and how this trade came together in the first place.
A rift behind the scenes?
According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, "Apparently a rift had been forming between Anthony Davis and Lakers management, especially after his sit-down interview with ESPN."
LeBron James had previously made headlines by calling for "much-needed improvements" to the roster, sparking speculation about the team’s aggressiveness leading up to the trade deadline. Davis later sat down with ESPN’s Shams Charania to voice his own thoughts on the Lakers’ roster construction.
“I think we need another big,” Davis stated. “I feel like I've always been at my best when I've been the 4, having a big out there.”
Davis pointed to the Lakers' 2020 championship roster as an ideal blueprint, emphasizing that they were only a few key pieces away from regaining that level of competitiveness. However, front offices don’t always take kindly to players publicly critiquing roster decisions. Perhaps general manager Rob Pelinka and team owner Jeanie Buss saw Davis’ comments as a sign that his long-term commitment was in question.
A franchise-altering move
By acquiring Doncic, the Lakers didn’t just trade for a younger superstar—they also offloaded a player who may have had one foot out the door. Doncic’s elite ball-handling, shot creation, and playmaking give the Lakers a dynamic offensive engine, easing the burden on LeBron James and setting up his teammates for more efficient scoring opportunities.
Meanwhile, Davis leaves Los Angeles after five seasons, where he averaged 24.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game. He had been remarkably healthy for most of the 2024-2025 season but now faces a future without LeBron, joining Kyrie Irving in Dallas.
Davis’ final game in a Lakers uniform came on January 28th against the Philadelphia 76ers, where he exited in the first half due to an abdominal strain. He finished with just four points, two rebounds, and one steal in what turned out to be his final performance in purple and gold.
The impact of this trade will be felt for years to come. For now, the Lakers are betting big on Doncic to lead them into the post-LeBron era, while the Mavericks hope Davis can be the missing piece alongside Irving.