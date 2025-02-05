Lakers trade rumors: The search for a big man goes down to the wire
Being satisfied is a sure way to get left behind. Though the Los Angeles Lakers have every right to pat themselves on the back for landing Luka Doncic in Saturday's shocking blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks, the imminent approach of the NBA trade deadline and the glaring need for a center in the wake of Anthony Davis' departure necessitate at least one more move.
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka recently called the big man market "very dry," which is surely a negotiating tactic and not exactly reality. As this weekend's trade showed us, everyone is available, you just have to be willing to pay the price.
The Lakers have several options in front of them to upgrade over Jaxson Hayes and Christian Koloko. They could take a big swing in the hopes of installing a third star next to Doncic and LeBron James, or they could just go for a single to get them through this season, then aim for a bigger move down the road.
Below, we'll look at four options that could be available in the next 24 hours, as well as what it might take for the Lakers to land them. Let's dive in.
Lakers trade target: Myles Turner
Let's start with the biggest potential fish in the trade pond. The Lakers have been pining for Myles Turner from afar for years, but despite constant rumors, Turner has spent his entire 10-year career in Indiana with the Pacers.
NBA insider Mark Gulbert of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Lakers and Pacers were talking about the framework of a deal, but that Indiana was insistent that Austin Reaves be included. Jokes about his pastiness aside, Reaves makes a ton of sense for the Pacers as a secondary playmaker next to Tyrese Halliburton, and he used to play less than two hours away at Xavier University.
Reaves could be deemed expendable now that the Lakers have Doncic, but the prospect of putting Doncic, James, and Reaves on the court at the same time is tantalizing from a ball movement perspective. Reaves has been playing really well lately, and he's on a bargain contract, but you have to give something to get something.
Turner is an excellent rim protector that could somewhat plausibly replicate the defense that Anthony Davis provided. He's also a quality outside shooter that would be able to take advantage of the floor spacing provided by Doncic and James and their ability to manipulate opposing defenses.
Turner would be a tremendous addition, but giving up Reaves might make this a bridge too far, especially before the Lakers have a chance to see their new trio play together.
Lakers trade target: Steven Adams
If the Lakers choose to keep Reaves, there isn't much need for a center that can create his own offense. In that event, the Lakers would need someone whose primary responsibilities are rebounding and defending.
Steven Adams is the definition of a guy that knows his role. He'd be this team's enforcer, screen-setter, and last line of defense to the basket. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that the Lakers and Rockets have talked about Adams, who is on the final year of a $12.6 million contract, but that the sides weren't close to an agreement.
It's unknown what the Rockets would want for Adams, but the possibility of a deal is complicated by the fact that Houston and the Lakers could be a on a collision course in the playoffs. Deals between contenders like this are rare for that reason, as neither side wants to help the other or hasten their own demise.
If the Lakers can land Adams for Gabe Vincent, they should do it yesterday, but it's tough to see how Vincent could benefit Ime Udoka's crowded rotation. This one probably isn't happening.
Lakers trade target: Walker Kessler
Even when Anthony Davis was assumed to be entrenched in the Lakers lineup, L.A. was rumored to be after young Jazz big man Walker Kessler. Now that Davis is gone, Kessler makes even more sense.
Kessler is one of the best shot-blockers in the NBA, trailing only Victor Wembanyama in blocks per game. He'd give the Lakers the rim protection they currently lack with Hayes and Koloko, and he's also a superior finisher at the rim, as he leads the league in field goal percentage.
The problem is that Jazz general manager Danny Ainge isn't likely to do the Lakers any favors, especially in light of reports that he didn't know he was helping facilitate Doncic to L.A. until half an hour before the deal was fully consummated (the Jazz got Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-round picks as the third team in the deal).
Rumors are that the Jazz want two first-rounders and Dalton Knecht for Kessler. Given that the young big man is under contract through next year and the Lakers aren't likely to be in the lottery anytime in the near future, this may be something worth considering.
Lakers trade target: Robert Williams III
When it's all said and done, my money is on Robert Williams III to end up in purple and gold. The former Celtic has had injury issues throughout his career, which makes him a risky acquisition. His price should be low though, due to the Trail Blazers' glut of big men.
Williams is behind Deandre Ayton and rookie Donovan Clingan in Portland's pecking order, and with Chauncey Billups' team showing promise lately (but essentially out of the running for a playoff spot this year), moving Williams for future assets makes too much sense.
Mark Gulbert tweeted yesterday that the Lakers are the frontrunners to acquire Williams, and that talks have intensified as the deadline gets closer.
What would Williams bring to L.A.? He's an excellent weakside defender and shot-blocker that has posted double-digit rebounds in his last three games despite playing 24 minutes or less in each one. At 6-foot-9, he doesn't have the size of someone like AD, but his defensive aptitude and ability as a lob finisher make up for it.
Other candidates to know
If none of the above work out, the Lakers could turn to Nic Claxton of the Nets. Claxton is an athletic big and Brooklyn is in "everything must go" mode, so he could be had for the right price. Clint Capela of the Hawks could also be an option as Atlanta has dropped to the edge of the play-in standings, but he's missed a few games recently with back spasms. Each of those guys also makes over $20 million, which would probably require Rui Hachimura to be included in the deal. That's probably a non-starter for Pelinka.