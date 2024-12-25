Lamar Jackson on the brink: Most rushing yards by a QB in NFL history
By Quinn Everts
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is familiar with breaking records. He has the most rushing yards in a season by any quarterback (1,206) has won two MVPs, two All Pro selections and will probably be in a Hall of Fame jacket when everything is said and done.
But even with all his accomplishments, breaking the all-time rushing record for quarterbacks is a pretty cool accomplishment to have. Heading into a Christmas day matchup with Houston, the Ravens quarterback has rushed for 6,001 yards, good for No. 2 all-time, behind just Michael Vick, who's 6,109 yards remain the most all-time from a QB.
Most career rushing yards by a quarterback
In an era of rushing quarterbacks, this list might be subject to change often in coming years. But for now, these are the top-five quarterbacks in career rushing yards in NFL history.
Russell Wilson was an incredible talent in his prime (and is still a good NFL quarterback) but I'll admit that I'm surprised he's this high on the all-time QB rushing list.
Player
Career Rushing Yards
Michael Vick
6,109
Lamar Jackson
6,001 (entering Christmas)
Cam Newton
5,628
Russell Wilson
5,634
Randall Cunningham
4,928
Still so (relatively) early in his NFL tenure, Jackson will end up miles ahead of everyone else on this list. Russell Wilson is good for a few hundred more yards but that's about it, and the other three are long retired. Jackson could very well eclipse 10,000 rushing yards, even if his pace slows the further he gets into his career.
Most single-season rushing yards by a quarterback
When Jackson inevitably passes Vick (it could be on Christmas, but if not, will likely happen this season) he'll have the career rushing record, and he already holds the single-season rushing record for a quarterback.
Player
Rushing yards (season)
Lamar Jackson
1,206 (2019)
Justin Fields
1,143 (2022)
Michael Vick
1,039 (2006)
Lamar Jackson
1,005 (2020)
Bobby Douglass
968 (1972)
Sorry Bobby Douglass, I was unfamiliar with your rushing game in 1972. I wasn't born yet, so that's probably why. Still, though, respect. Enjoy your time on this list... it might not be much longer.
Also, Justin Fields? Over 1100 rushing yards in a season? Good for you too, Justin! Playing on those Bears teams didn't look fun, so that's an impressive number.
Jackson is one of just three QBs to pass 1,000 rushing yards in a season, and the only player to do it twice. He'll probably become the only player to do it thrice at some point, even though his rushing totals have settled around 700-800 yards in previous years after those two-straight 1K-plus seasons.
Most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback
This is one of the stranger statistics, because although Jackson will end his career at the top of most quarterback rushing categories, he hasn't even cracked the top 10 in quarterback rushing touchdowns. This obviously isn't a clear indicator of how well a quarterback ran; a lot of these come from short scrambles and quarterback sneaks at the goal line.
Aaron Rodgers is in the top 10! He's tied for No. 10 all-time with 35 rushing scores. Cam Newton still has a hold on the No. 1 spot by a wide margin, with 75 touchdowns. Josh Allen might snag that spot, though, as the Bills quarterback has 64 rushing scores in his career.
Most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback
Jackson is so impressive as a runner because of his consistency; but he will also pop off in single-games. His career high in a game is 152, which ranks No. 5 all-time for single-game QB rushing yards.
In first place is Justin Fields, who ran for 178 yards in 2022, passing up Michael Vick in 2002 and Michael Vick in 2006. Jalen Hurts is No. 4 on the single-game list, rushing for 157 in 2022 as well. Justin Fields is all over these lists! Who knew?
As Lamar Jackson progresses in his career, he's running the ball less than he did in his first three seasons. He's still the best running quarterback in the league, but he and John Harbaugh are understandably trying to protect Jackson's body more as he gets older and takes more hits.
When it's all said and done, Jackson will have a few thousand-yard stiff arm on second place in the all-time rushing yards by a quarterback list. He's a rare talent, and watching him in his prime is a treat. Baltimore fans should cherish the moments that Jackson is leading their team.