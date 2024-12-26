Lamar Jackson now stands alone as the greatest running quarterback of all time, and it's not close
By Kinnu Singh
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson rushed into the annals of NFL history during a 31-2 rout over the Houston Texans on Christmas Day.
Jackson became the NFL’s all-time leader in quarterback rushing yards, surpassing a record that was previously held by legendary quarterback Michael Vick.
Vick recorded 6,109 rushing yards over his 13-year career. Jackson surpassed that figure with a 6-yard scamper in the third quarter, which brought his career total up to 6,110 rushing yards. Jackson only needed seven seasons to surpass Vick’s record, and he may be on his way to picking up his third NFL Most Valuable Player award.
Lamar Jackson set the NFL’s all-time rushing record
Although Jackson has firmly established himself as the best rushing quarterback in NFL history, he’s been aided by luxuries that were not afforded to Vick. Most of Vick’s rushing yards came on hard-fought scrambles and improvised plays. There were fewer protections in place, and certainly fewer schematic adjustments that took advantage of his rare skill set.
Meanwhile, the Ravens tailored their offensive attack for Jackson ever since he was selected in the 2019 NFL Draft. Baltimore surrounded Jackson with speedy wideouts to keep defenses honest and multiple tight ends who could provide a large catch radius. On the ground, the development of read-option plays and designed quarterback runs have helped take advantage of Jackson’s rushing ability.
Jackson’s electrifying runs dismantled opposing defenses and forced coordinators to adapt their schemes, but his most impressive trait has been his development as a passer. Although he has always been able to cause headaches for defensive coordinators on the ground, he has learned to thrive as a traditional quarterback from the pocket.
Ultimately, the ability to lead an aerial attack has made him incredibly dangerous as a quarterback. Most players gifted with Jackson’s abilities are never able to refine their passing skills, and they often fizzle out of the league once their athleticism fades or when savvy defensive coordinators force them into passing situations.
However, the two-time MVP has learned to win games from the pocket. Jackson has 3,955 passing yards with 39 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He’s added 852 rushing yards and four scores on the ground in what could prove to be his third MVP campaign.