Lamar Jackson's contract is costing him again during OTA absence

John Harbaugh isn't overly concerned about Lamar Jackson missing OTAs. The Ravens head coach is like the cool social studies teacher from high school; "I'm not measuring, really, the attendance," he said, via NFL.com.

So while Jackson's absence from Ravens practice has no implications for the upcoming season, it does have some implications for Jackson's wallet. Small implications for him, frankly, but implications nonetheless. According to Pro Football Talk, Jackson's contract has "workout" bonuses for $750,000, which he receives if he shows up for 80 percent of Baltimore's offseason workouts, a number he won't reach.

I don't want to tell Lamar Jackson how to live his life. He's got things pretty much figured out, and losing out on 750K isn't going to break the bank for him. Still... it physically pains me to watch someone forfeit three-quarters of a million dollars for not going to practice. Why even put that in the contract, then? That seems like the easiest bonus to earn — just show up to practice!

Lamar Jackson will forfeit $750,000 for the second straight season

This is the second straight year Jackson won't reach the threshold for this bonus, which also applies in 2026 and 2027. I'm not math whiz, but doing this four years in a row would end up being $3 million.

Again, there's no reason to fret about Jackson's relationship with the team or his decision to not to be at these workouts; no one in Baltimore seems concerned about Jackson not being at every workout. I'm mostly just confused why you wouldn't take the easiest bonus of all time.

Can I show up in Jackson's place? I don't need the rest of his contract, but I'll certainly go to practice for $750,000. I'd probably do it for $75,000! Call me a cheap date. I'll toss some deep balls to Zay Flowers too, if they need me to.