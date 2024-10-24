25-under-25: LaMelo Ball is as functional as he is flashy
By Quinn Everts
If you dislike watching Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, please look inward and figure out when you stopped pursuing the feeling of joy.
He's not a perfect player — no 23-year-old is — but Ball's natural playmaking instincts land him back on our 25 Under 25 list even after logging just 58 games in the past two seasons. It's been a while since we've seen Ball on the court (his last game was Jan. 26) so we can't fault you if you forgot that he was doing things like posting 36 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists against the soon-to-be NBA champs when he was on the court last year.
LaMelo Ball is obsessed with making basketball look as exhilarating as possible, but that flash isn't merely flash for the sake of flash. Often, his freewheeling, improvisational decision-making benefits him, allowing him to make plays that wouldn't be possible if he played more reserved — like here, where he rips a one-handed wraparound pass to JT Thor for an easy dunk.
The pass was flashy, of course. Ball threw a sidearm, one-handed fastball that whizzed past the head of one defender, then zipped between two more defenders manning the paint. But this pass was only possible because of that flash. Watch the clip again; the player who received the pass, JT Thor, didn't get lost on the baseline; defenders Deni Avdija and Daniel Gafford are aware of Thor lurking on the baseline, but both ignore him because they (understandably) believe there's no way Ball will find Thor under the hoop. But he did! If Ball attempts a two-handed chest pass, it would slam right into Landy Shamet's torso. And a lob attempt would be batted away by Gafford. So only because LaMelo is willing to make the ambitious pass does it end up an easy bucket.
LaMelo isn't just good TV, he's a difference-maker for the Hornets
That could be LaMelo Ball's mantra; flashy yet functional. Full-court underhand passes, quasi-floaters that settle softly in the hoop, 30-foot bombs. Ball is most comfortable outside the margins that other players wouldn't dare leave. He succeeds in part because opposing defenses don't think he will — or can — attempt, and in turn, pull off the bold moves that made him an All-Star at 20, only for Ball to show time and again that he can... and will. He can make a mid-February game in Charlotte feel like the most important basketball game you've ever watched.
Somehow, Ball incorporated the outrageous dribble moves and deep three-pointers — the moves that made him a YouTube sensation as a 14-year-old — into his NBA repertoire. He didn't change his game, as many thought he would have to once he hit the NBA, choosing instead to master the traits that make him a singularly unique player. He made the right choice.
Still, Ball has become a victim of unfair expectations. In the NBA, if a player is too good too soon then he becomes expected to single-handedly lift a bad roster to relevance each season. That happened to LaMelo. Frankly, he should probably get more credit for how much he's improved some pretty brutal rosters in Charlotte. And now, for the first time in his career, Ball has a proper running mate on the wing in Brandon Miller (No. 17 on this list) who will allow Ball to shed the mostly unfair labels he's been tagged with over his first four seasons in the league. Miller playing alongside an elite creator like Ball will allow him the space to create, which is a trait he flashed at a pretty high level in his rookie season. And being flanked by Miller finally gives Ball the consistent scoring weapon that he's been searching for since Charlotte drafted him in 2020 (aside from 2020-21 Gordon Hayward, maybe.)
Areas of improvement are obvious for Ball
Sometimes Ball's daringness goes a step too far, and when his flash (which he might be physically unable to play without by now) betrays him, things get a little funky. Ball becomes prone to turnover avalanches, forcing up ill-advised shots, and trying to overcompensate previous mistakes. He's never been the most efficient scorer (42.7 percent for his career ) and his finishing has never been consistent, both in volume (he should get to the rim more) and success (his finishing rate is far too low for a player of his size and agility.)
But again ... Ball is 23. He has plenty of time to iron out some of the wrinkles in his game He's already made an All-Star Game, is a high-level shooter who consistently creates his own shot, was one of the best passers in the league the second he was drafted, keeps improving his already-genius facilitation chops, and teased some palpable on-ball defensive improvement in his injury-shortened 2023-24 campaign.
LaMelo was such a big star before he was drafted that it feels like he's been around forever. He's entering his fifth NBA season, but has only played 164 games. Health has become LaMelo's biggest adversary in the NBA, and it's not something that should be ignored, but when you realize that Ball has barely played two full NBA seasons, the improvements he's already shown become even more impressive.
And yet, 2024-25 feels important for Ball. Because no matter how many seasons he's "techincally" played, he is actually entering year five; around the time when great players elevate into their primes, and good players begin to plateau. Ball has every tool to be great, he's entering the year healthy, and he's now surrounded by the best roster of his NBA career. If Charlotte is going to surprise folks this season, Ball has to be what he's shown us he can be for a full 82 games.
