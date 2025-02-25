Lane Johnson's reaction to Tush Push ban attempt says it all

You know folks are in their feelings when, instead of keeping things on the field, they go to the NFL Commissioner’s to complain about a legal play. That’s what the legendary Green Bay Packers franchise has resorted to regarding the Philadelphia Eagles’ “Tush Push” (aka Brotherly Shove) play.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported on Monday about the Packers submitting a proposal to ban the play.

Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson responded in the typical Philly way, posting a crying laughing emoji and nothing else.

Lane Johnson is laughing at NFL teams trying to stop Eagles' Tush Push

While the play in question may not be aesthetically pleasing to the eye, it isn’t an illegal play. What this move by the Packers points to is them having run out of ideas and ways to potentially stop it. If you can’t beat them, go behind their backs and try to get their signature-play banned. Green Bay doing this screams of sour grapes, especially on the heels of Philly winning the Super Bowl.

Keep in mind, the Eagles eliminated the Packers, 22-10, in the Wild Card Round en route to winning it all. Green Bay also lost to Philadelphia in Week 1, 34-29. But it’s not like the “Brotherly Shove” hasn’t been stopped on occasion.

Although the success rate is much higher. How about scoring more than 10 points? Green Bay had their opportunities in that game and couldn’t capitalize. For such a proud, well-run organization, this is a bad look.

Outside of Philadelphia, you probably won’t find too many coaching staff’s and players who like the tush push. It’s also surprising this attempt at banning didn’t come from one of the Eagles’ NFC East foes. They have to play Philly twice each year. However, that doesn’t mean they couldn’t join in the push to have the play outlawed. Once the ball is rolling and the first team is seen as snitches, it’s easy to pile on from there.

Regardless, Johnson and everyone else in the City of Brotherly Love will probably laugh this off and continue celebrating their victory.