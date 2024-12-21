Lane Kiffin is now whining even louder that Ole Miss missed the CFP cut over Indiana
Friday was a no-good, very bad night for Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers. It took just a couple of hours for a dream season to go up in smoke, as Indiana got blasted by in-state rival Notre Dame in the first round of the College Football Playoff. And we do mean blasted: In every phase of the game, in just about every way, the Hoosiers got outclassed by the Irish. Notre Dame outrushed Indiana 193-63, harassed Kurtis Rourke all night long and controlled both lines of scrimmage throughout in a game that felt far less competitive than the 27-17 final would suggest. (Indiana needed two garbage-time TDs in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to even crack double-digits.)
But for as bad as the performance on the field was for Cignetti's team, the aftermath is about to add insult to injury. The knives were already out for Indiana before the ball had even been kicked, as everyone south of the Mason-Dixon Line looked at the Hoosiers schedule and saw their 11-1 record as a fraudulent mark that still wasn't worthy of inclusion in the final CFP field. Those calls will only get louder after this performance, and college football's preeminent troll has already begun taking his victory lap against the playoff committee.
Lane Kiffin wastes no time roasting CFP committee after Indiana's blowout loss to Notre Dame
No one has been louder about how the committee got things hopelessly wrong than Lane Kiffin, whose Ole Miss Rebels were left out of the field thanks to three losses during the regular season. Kiffin started banging the drum pretty much the minute his team dropped its third game on the road against Florida, and he hasn't let up since.
Nevermind that Ole Miss lost three times, all three of which came against unranked teams in Kentucky, LSU and Florida. Nevermind that the Rebels controlled their own destiny late in the season and still screwed the pooch. Nevermind that this team provided ample evidence that it was too flawed to deserve a shot to play for a national title. Kiffin has never met a subject he couldn't make all about him, and you better believe that he was watching Indiana get run out of South Bend on Friday night.
You're going to hear a lot of this over the next couple of days, so it bears repeating: No, Indiana getting whomped by Notre Dame is not proof that the committee got things wrong. Indiana lost just one game all year, on the road against a top-10 team in Ohio State; the Hoosiers passed every other test and deserved the chance to prove that they were among the best in the country. They failed that test, but you know who else did? Teams like Ole Miss, who lost at home to a 4-8 Kentucky team.
It's frustrating to hear this line of argument from anyone, but it's infuriating to hear it from Kiffin, who watched over a team that time and again shot itself in the foot whenever it had the chance. You can get one mulligan, maybe even two, especially if you notch quality wins over the likes of South Carolina and Georgia. But at a certain point, you run out of chances, and it stops mattering whether you think you're the better team (whatever that means as a hypothetical). If Kiffin wants to be playing into January next year, he should focus less on posting and more on how to build an offensive that doesn't fold down the stretch every season.