Lane Kiffin's plea to get Ole Miss in the CFP shows just how desperate the SEC has gotten
After some analysts thought the SEC would send four, or even five teams to the College Football Playoff, the powerhouse conference now seems destined to send two programs to the dance this season. Considering this, one SEC program head coach is trying to make a case for three SEC playoff teams, with his team obviously getting the last spot.
Posting on X, Lane Kiffin made a claim that the Ole Miss Rebels should be in the playoff this season.
This push comes despite the fact that the program already has three losses and didn't reach double-digit wins this season with bad losses to Florida and Kentucky.
The coach made his main argument based on something that he appeared to write himself or saw online. Kiffin argues that the Rebels have the same amount of wins as South Carolina and Alabama with a better point differential for Ole Miss being the main stat he uses to seperate them from the other SEC 9-win teams.
The coach also argued that the program had a bigger win over Georgia and South Carolina than Alabama did. The post does seem to acknowledge that the Rebels lost to the Tigers this season while the Tide didn't suffer the same fate but it seems to agure that the point differental in those two ealier Rebel wins is enough to overpower the 27-point Alabama win over LSU.
Ole Miss's losses Florida, Kentucky and suggest that the program isn't playoff-bound
Considering the Rebels did lose games to a barely bowl-eligible Florida and a four-win Kentucky team, it's fair to suggest that Ole Miss probably shouldn't get a spot in the 12-team tournament. While this is true, Ole Miss should likely be ranked above Alabama which will result in Kiffin's squad landing in a higher-tier non-playoff bowl to end their season.
It's likely that the size of the 12-team playoff may allow some undeserving teams a shot at winning a national championship this season. Still, it's unlikely that Ole Miss Rebels is one of those teams.