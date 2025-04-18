Lane Kiffin takes shots at everyone from Kirby Smart to Brian Kelly in latest interview

When Lane Kiffin was young, was he this hysterical in front of a microphone? In between surely talking about the different types of meat one can eat (beef meat, pig meat, water meat, etc.) with the one and only Theo Von, the Ole Miss head coach took one shot after another at other SEC head coaches. Von is from New Orleans and attended LSU, so we know where his SEC allegiances lie.

Any time you have to truly unique people coming together, something amazing happens. Von's comedic chops and interviewing skills help set up Kiffin to be the ultimate troll he is on the interent in front of a microphone. The dude was straight ripping guys like Kirby Smart, Brian Kelly and Jimbo Fisher. It all started by saying many of the best SEC head coaches are all on the same group text.

Apparently telling Smart that Georgia will get Ole Miss next season is not what he wanted to hear...

As far as Kelly breaking it down on a lazy Susan, he seemed to fail to realize what was going on.

"Did you actualy know they were filming you?" said Kiffin. "Do you realize you are kinda griding on the dude?"

And the best part from Kiffin's interview with Von was him saying he removed Fisher from the chat.

Kiffin is well aware that most of his coaching contemporaries have no idea how to use the internet.

What you have to remember is these guys are all friends. Kiffin, Smart, Fisher and Sarkisian have all served under Nick Saban at various points in their coaching careers. While Kelly is a complete and total outsider, he happens to coach at one of Ole Miss' biggest rivals. Prior to coming to LSU, his track record spoke for itself. He won everywhere before at Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Central Michigan, etc.

Kiffin and all of these coaches may be in the business of winning games, but Kiffin's self-awareness seems to be at an all-time high. He is the best coach Ole Miss had has in half a century. If he wins a national championship at Ole Miss, they will rename the stadium Vaught-Hemingway-Kiffin. It would aggravate the Mannings to no end, but it is the price you play when you hop aboard The Lane Train.

What I am getting at is making the College Football Playoff even once would be a huge deal for the Ole Miss program. Kiffin has successfully gotten the Rebels to 10 wins on multiple occasions since coming over in 2020. While last year was a huge embarrassing failure, they did hand Georgia one of its few losses in recent years. The big question is can they do it back-to-back Between the Hedges.

For now, I am eagerly awaiting the Kiffin-Von College SEC Football Pod becoming a thing in our lives.