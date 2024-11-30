3 WNBA Draft prospects the Las Vegas Aces can pair with A'ja Wilson at No. 16 pick
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Aces had a good season in 2024, but by their standards, they drastically underperformed. As back-to-back winners of the WNBA Championships, for them to lose 3-1 in the semi-finals was a huge letdown.
To make matters worse, several of their key players are set to hit free agency this offseason, including Kelsey Plum, Alysha Clark, and Tiffany Hayes. Las Vegas has proven that they prefer to build their team through the draft, so they will likely go this route instead of scanning the free agent market.
The problem is that the Aces forfeited their first-round pick in this year's draft because of a WNBA rules violation, so they will have to wait until pick No. 16 (which they acquired from the Mystics via trade) to make their first selection.
Keeping all of that in mind, let's take a look at a few viable options for the Aces in next year's draft.
3. Shyanne Sellers, CG, Maryland
Many feel that Kelsey Plum could hit free agency this offseason and leave a gaping hole in the Aces' offense. Enter Shyanne Sellers.
The 6-foot-2 guard from Maryland truly does it all. Last season, she averaged nearly 16 points per game to pair with 5.5 assists. Oh, and her length and defensive ability allowed her to average over a steal a game, as well as 20 blocks on the year.
Her scoring is a bit down to begin her senior season this year, but her assist numbers are up and more importantly, her assist-to-turnover ratio has gone way up. She'll also help a player like A'ja Wilson by easing the burden in the rebounding market, as she brought down 5.8 per game last season, including one per contest on the offensive glass.
Sellers has improved each year she has been in college, and her senior season is no different. She is still one of the younger players in the draft and could be a steal at No. 16.
2. Te-Hina Paopao, CG, South Carolina
Te-Hina Paopao is another great replacement option for Plum, should she hit free agency. The former Oregon Duck and current South Carolina Gamecock is a bit more similar to Plum in stature and play style, which could make her transition a bit easier.
However, it is less likely that she'll be available when the Aces are picking.
Still, Paopao was instrumental in South Carolina's dominant 2023-24 National Championship campaign, contributing 11.0 points and 3.7 assists per game with an incredible assist-to-turnover ratio.
She set records last season at South Carolina for the most made 3-pointers in a single NCAA tournament run, and she had both the third most makes and third highest percentage from deep in a single season in USC history. Her 2.7 assist-to-turnover ratio was the fourth highest in school history as well.
Paopao is up to her usual tricks through seven games this season, averaging 13.6 points per game and shooting an absurd 50% from 3-point land. This elite shooting would be a huge benefit to the Aces' offense and take a ton of pressure off of A'ja Wilson.
It could also help ease the pain of losing Plum in free agency.
1. Ayoka Lee, C, Kansas State
Lee is one of the most interesting players in the WNBA Draft. She reminds me a bit of Zach Edey, where her college dominance is undeniable, but many are worried about how her play style will translate into the professional ranks.
Edey has had no trouble adapting, and I do not think Lee will either. She is simply too big and too strong for anyone to guard her. Having another physical specimen beside A'ja Wilson would be terrifying for opposing teams
Lee's numbers are just insane: 19.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game on 66.2% shooting from the floor. Oh, and she only plays 18 minutes per game.
When she is in the game, she is virtually unstoppable. Having her in for short spurts could be instant offense for the Aces, which would be critical because the team was known to have incredible dry spells last season.
Lee gives the Aces the opportunity to roll with bigger lineups, but also gives them the flexibility to go smaller because she does not require major minutes to impact the game.
Megan Gustafson and Kiah Stokes are solid complements to Wilson, but Lee could be an elite option.