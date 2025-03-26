Las Vegas finds new favorite for Giants to take at No. 3 after Russell Wilson signing

There is a new favorite to go No. 3 overall to the New York Giants in the 2025 NFL Draft. Prior to the Giants signing Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson within a week of each other in NFL free agency, the projected pick at No. 3 had been Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Over the course of one day, Sanders went from being +105 to go to New York on DraftKings to now only +170.

While the Winston and Wilson signings do not preclude the Giants from taking Sanders or any other quarterback for that matter, it just means it is now far less likely. As for who DraftKings has slated to go No. 3 overall to the Giants, that would be Sanders' Colorado teammate in Heisman Trophy-winning cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. He is listed at -150 on DraftKings, which is better than +105.

With Miami quarterback Cam Ward favored to go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans at -1600 and Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter favored to go No. 2 overall to the Cleveland Browns at -130, then New York will have to settle for who the Giants think is the better of the two Colorado teammates. Hunter is not making it out of the top five, but now there may be a chance that Sanders slips a bit.

I will say if Cleveland takes Sanders at No. 2, then New York has to take Carter over Hunter at No. 3.

Travis Hunter is the new favorite to go No. 3 to the New York Giants

Admittedly, I am just not as high on Hunter as everyone else is. I think he can absolutely be a star in the NFL, but he needs to pick a position. Chuck Bednarik played both ways a long time ago. This is not the Big 12 going through a state of transition. This is the NFL! That being said, I feel that anyone projected to go inside the top four or five would be mentally tough enough to go play in New York.

My thought is you take the best player available at No. 3 and just be done with it if you are the Giants. Adding two veteran quarterbacks makes that a far easier draft philosophy to follow through on. I doubt Sanders is the third best player in the draft. In terms of value, he may merit going that high, but if you can end up with either Carter or Hunter at No. 3, then I think you have so say it is a success.

I will finish with this: Carter is the best player in the draft, not Hunter. New York may not have any choice in the matter if Cleveland takes Carter before the Giants are on the clock. That being said, if both are there, you take Carter and do not regret it for a second. We are talking about the second coming of Lawrence Taylor in a New York Giants uniform. Let's not outthink the room on this one.

However, if it goes Ward and Carter one-two, then I have no problem with New York drafting Hunter.