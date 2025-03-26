When's the last time Florida won March Madness? Back-to-back was awhile ago

The Florida Gators entered the 2025 NCAA Tournament looking like favorites to win it all. While they didn't win the SEC regular season championship, they did win the conference tournament with relative ease. With that, they earned the No. 1 seed in the West Region.

Through the NCAA Tournament so far, the Gators cruised past Norfolk State in the Round of 64 and picked up a narrow victory over the back-to-back champion UConn Huskies. Now, the Gators will take on the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats on Thursday, March 27, looking to win a national championship.

So, when was the last time Florida won a national championship?

When was the last time the Florida Gators won the NCAA Tournament

The last time the Florida Gators won men's basketball NCAA Tournament was in 2007. This was the season in which the Gators were looking to win back-to-back national titles.

The 2006-07 roster featured future NBA players Joakim Noah, Al Horford and Corey Brewer. After going 29-5 through the regular season and the SEC Tournament, the Florida Gators went through No. 16 Jackson State, No. 9 Purdue, No. 5 Butler, No. 3 Oregon, and No. 2 UCLA to make it to the national championship game. The Gators defeated the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes 84-75 to win the national title.

No team would win back-to-back national championships until the UConn Huskies did so in 2023 and 2024.

Full list of Florida Gators NCAA Tournament championships

Year Seed Region Final Score 2005-06 3 Minneapolis Won 73-57 vs. No. 2 UCLA 2006-07 1 Midwest Won 84-75 vs. No. 1 Ohio State

The Florida Gators have only won two NCAA Tournament titles in their program's history. For them, they have the distinction of winning them in back-to-back seasons.

In 2006, Florida got through No. 14 South Alabama, No. 11 Milwaukee, No. 7 Georgetown, and No. 1 Villanova to reach the Final Four. To reach the National Championship Game, Florida had to get through No. 11 George Mason, that year's Cinderella team, coached by Jim Larranaga, who defeated No. 6 Michigan State, No. 3 North Carolina, No. 7 Wichita State, and No. 1 UConn to reach the semifinals. The Gators ended the miracle run of the Patriots, winning 73-58. Florida went on to defeat UCLA 73-57 to win their first NCAA Tournament in their second National Championship Game appearance.