When’s the last time Kentucky won March Madness? John Calipari nostalgia

The Sweet Sixteen tips off tonight with four teams battling for a spot in the Elite Eight. While some programs are chasing their first national championship, others are looking to cement their place in history alongside college basketball’s greatest teams.

One of the most intriguing storylines centers around third-seeded Kentucky, which faces second-seeded Tennessee on Friday, March 28th. The Wildcats, under first-year head coach Mark Pope, have defied expectations after the departure of John Calipari — a name that’s still looming large in this year’s tournament.

Pope, who won a national championship with Kentucky in 1996, has had an impressive debut season, leading the Wildcats to a 24-11 record. With the SEC sending a record 14 teams to March Madness, the Wildcats have navigated the chaos and now have a shot at something Kentucky hasn’t done in over a decade: win a national title.

When was Kentucky’s last National Championship?

To find the last time Kentucky cut down the nets, you’d have to rewind to the 2011-12 season—a year that produced one of the most dominant teams in modern NCAA history.

Coached by John Calipari, the 2012 Wildcats bulldozed their way to a 38-2 record, suffering only two losses — to Victor Oladipo’s Indiana Hoosiers and to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament final. The roster, stacked with seven future NBA players, was led by Anthony Davis and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who became the first and second overall picks in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Since then, Kentucky has struggled to replicate that success. However, this year’s Sweet Sixteen berth — their first since 2019 — has rekindled hope. Behind junior Otega Oweh and senior Koby Brea, the Wildcats have a chance to break their tournament deadlock with SEC rival Tennessee and take another step toward a championship.

The Calipari factor: A potential showdown looms

Meanwhile, John Calipari isn’t done making headlines. Now the head coach of 10th-seeded Arkansas, he’s engineering a Cinderella run, making the Razorbacks the only double-digit seed left in the tournament.

If both Kentucky and Arkansas win their next two games, it would set up a dramatic Elite Eight showdown between Calipari and his former team — a matchup that would be more than just another tournament game.

For Kentucky, this Sweet Sixteen battle isn’t just about advancing — it’s about making a statement in the Mark Pope era. And if they handle business against Tennessee, they might just be on their way to repeating history.