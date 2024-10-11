When's the last time the New York Yankees won the World Series?
The 2024 New York Yankees are the closest thing that this franchise has had to a World Series team in quite some time now.
They just knocked off the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS, advancing to the ALCS for the first time since 2022. New York missed the postseason last year. They were swept in the ALCS in 2022, 4-0, at the hands of the Houston Astros, who have stopped the Bronx Bombers in the postseason multiple times over the last decade.
But Aaron Judge has never played in a World Series. Aaron Boone hasn't managed the Yankees to a World Series to this point. 2024 could be their year, but the last decade hasn't seen the same success for the franchise with 27 World Series championships.
So that begs the question, when was the last time the Yankees won the World Series?
The last time the Yankees won the World Series was in 2009 when Hideki Matsui, Derek Jeter and CC Sabathia led the Bronx Bombers over the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to secure title number 27.
Matsui would earn the World Series MVP after smashing three home runs and slashing .615/.643/1.385 in the six-game series. That Yankees team was loaded with talent, seeing the peaks of players like Robinson Cano and Mark Teixeira, but also the backend of the careers of legends like Jeter and Alex Rodriguez. They were absolutely loaded, top to bottom.
To put things into perspective, let's look at a few things that were different the last time the Yankees won the World Series 15 years ago.
Boone, the Yankees current manager, played his final major league game as a member of the Houston Astros in 2009. Yankees superstar Juan Soto was just 11 years old, likely watching the World Series and dreaming of one day playing on that stage.
Since 2009, the Yankees are 1424-1066 as a franchise, winning five division titles along the way. The Bronx Bombers have made the postseason 11 times, including this season, but they have yet to make it back to the World Series. New York hasn't finished with a record below .500 since their last World Series title. In fact, they haven't finished below .500 since 1992.
The 2024 Yankees have the best chance to make it back to the World Series. All that stands in their way for their first World Series berth since 2009 is the winner of the Guardians-Tigers ALDS Game 5 on Saturday.
With Soto, Judge, and Cole on the team, the Yankees have a serious chance to end their 15-year World Series drought.