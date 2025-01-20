Late hit no-call on Lamar Jackson has Patrick Mahomes treatment from refs back in spotlight
By Kinnu Singh
The race for the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player of the Year award quickly dwindled down to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Although the winner is yet to be announced, the two quarterbacks found themselves pitted against each other in a contest that will prove to be much more significant for their legacies.
Both quarterbacks have been desperate to etch their names into NFL history with a Lombardi Trophy, but only one team could advance beyond their pressure-packed clash in the divisional round.
The third-seed Ravens traveled to face the second-seed Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday night. After trading touchdowns on their opening drives, Buffalo took advantage of two costly turnovers by Jackson on consecutive drives.
Late hit on Lamar Jackson stirs controversy about officiating for Chiefs
Baltimore began their fourth possession with under nine minutes left in the first half. After being unable to locate an open receiver, Jackson picked up the first down with an 11-yard scramble toward the right sideline. Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver chased down Jackson and tackled him as he was going out of bounds, which led to some words being exchanged between the two teams.
There was no penalty thrown on the play, which came as a surprise to fans who had just watched Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes intentionally slow down to draw penalties against the Houston Texans.
“I see Oliver grabs him right before he’s out of bounds,” rules analyst Gene Steratore said on the broadcast. “They’re allowing him to finish the tackle there, as opposed to a hit that happens or is initiated after he’s out of bounds.”
CBS Sports color analyst Tony Romo and play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz did not agree with Steratore’s assessment. Both broadcasters stated their belief that Oliver’s hit was late.
If the officiating crew called a roughing the passer penalty on Oliver, Baltimore would have been rewarded an additional 15 yards to the end of Jackson’s run. That would have given them a first-and-10 at Buffalo’s 39. Instead, the Ravens had to settle for a first down at their own 46-yard line.
Ultimately, it likely didn’t matter. The Ravens still managed to work their way down the field, but the Bills stuffed Henry at the goal line and then sacked Jackson on second-and-goal. Baltimore ultimately settled for a field goal after their drive stalled out at Buffalo’s 8-yard line.
With a trip to the AFC Championship Game on the line, Jackson came up short once again. His interception and fumble proved to be too costly to overcome. Although the Ravens had the potential to tie the game with a late score, they were unable to score on a two-point conversion attempt.
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who fumbled earlier in the quarter, sealed his team’s fate with a drop on the two-point conversion attempt. That ultimately ended up being the team’s final offensive snap of the 2024 season.