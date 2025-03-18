Latest Ashton Jeanty draft odds suggest RB won’t even make it to Cowboys

If the 2025 NFL regular season began today, the Dallas Cowboys would be relying on Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders to anchor their rushing attack. That's why plenty of fans want to see the franchise select Ashton Jeanty with the No. 12 overall pick in April's draft.

Those fans may be in line for a big disappointment. Recent odds suggest that Jeanty may not still be on the board when the Cowboys go on the clock. According to Draft Kings Sportsbook, the Bears and Raiders are far more likely than Dallas to draft the former Boise State star running back.

Las Vegas heads into the draft with the No. 6 overall pick while the Bears have the No. 10 pick. That means either franchise could land Jeanty before the Cowboys unless Jerry Jones and his front office make a big trade to move up the board. Taking a running back with a top-10 pick is a controversial move despite the recent success of veterans at the position. Moving up to make that transaction would be a price too steep for most teams to consider paying.

The Cowboys' recent move to bring Sanders into the fold might be a sign that they understand drafting Jeanty won't be a practical consideration for them at 12. It could also be a sign that decision-makers in Dallas might not be as high on Jeanty as some other front offices.

The problem facing the Cowboys is that their current duo of rushers is not good enough to power them to a top-tier rushing attack next season. Williams is a physical runner who lacks the big play ability that a runner like Jeanty can provide. Sanders was let go by the Panthers due to his inability to give their ground game any teeth after signing a big deal in free agency.

The most likely scenario for the Cowboys now is that they wait until the middle rounds to add a more explosive player to their offensive backfield. Someone like Dylan Sampson could be a nice addition for Dallas in the third round. Things could always change as the draft approaches but it looks like Jeanty is going to elude the team's grasp.