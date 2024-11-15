Latest Bears rumor radiates toxicity and highlights dysfunction in Chicago
By Kinnu Singh
Things are becoming turbulent in the Windy City.
The Chicago Bears were hopeful that quarterback Caleb Williams, their No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, would guide them out of the perpetual quarterback purgatory. Even as the passing game has grown, no quarterback in franchise history has produced a single season with more than 4,000 passing yards.
The Bears stocked up on offensive skill position players, providing Williams with an arsenal of weapons that included running back D’Andre Swift along with wide receivers D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze.
But, of course, the Bears neglected the offensive line. For Williams, who has a tendency to hold onto the ball for far longer than he should, that has caused a regression throughout the first half of the season.
Tyson Bagent’s father allegedly spread false rumors about the Bears
Rumors recently emerged that suggested the veteran players in Chicago were lobbying for Williams to be benched in favor of backup quarterback Tyson Bagent. Those rumors have since been dismissed as false by players and reporters alike. The story behind the origin of the rumor, however, only gets more dysfunctional.
The rumors were reportedly started by Chicago radio personality Marc Silverman of Waddle and Silvy, who has a relationship with Bagent’s father. Bears fans recently speculated that Bagent’s father made up the rumors in an attempt to get his son into the starting lineup. According to one fan, Bagent’s father attempted to pull the same trick last season when quarterback Justin Fields was struggling as the starter.
According to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, the speculation seemed to “line up with someone I talked to who was in that Bears locker room.”
After a promising 4-2 start, the Bears entered their bye week with high expectations for the remainder of the season. Instead, the team took a nosedive. Sitting at a 4-5 record after Week 10, the Bears are desperately attempting to get their season back on track before they fade into the abyss. So far, things only appear to be getting worse.
Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was responsible for giving up a game-winning Hail Mary on a baffling play. He then walked out of practice after learning he was benched. Moore appeared to walk off the field in the middle of a play the following week. A disastrous loss against the New England Patriots resulted in the firing of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Players have deflected questions about whether or not head coach Matt Eberflus has lost the locker room.
It seems the Bears are well on their way to ruining yet another promising quarterback prospect.