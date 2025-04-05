Latest Braves addition hints at bold Drake Baldwin decision for Alex Anthopoulos

Going into 2025, there were some holes in the Atlanta Braves' roster due to injury that they were prepared to fill. Starting pitcher Spencer Strider is currently making rehabs starts after recovering from surgery while outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is eyeing a mid-May return after suffering his second ACL tear last year.

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos went out and signed Jurickson Profar who was expected to pick up a lot production with Acuña out but that plan fell by the wayside when Profar shockingly tested positive for PEDs and was handed an 80-game suspension by Major League Baseball. As if all this chaos isn't enough, Atlanta also started the season without their primary catcher, Sean Murphy.

Murphy took a fastball to the side during a spring training game that fractured a rib. Atlanta decided to call up one of their top prospects, Drake Baldwin, to be the backstop until Murphy is healthy. Now with Murphy's return looming, Anthopoulos and company have made some moves that could suggest a bold decision will follow.

Could the Atlanta Braves move Drake Baldwin to the outfield?

On Thursday, the Braves acquired catcher Jason Delay from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash considerations. Delay only has seven games of major league experience but will remain an option should the big league club need him. The Braves now have the following catchers in their organization with MLB experience: Sean Murphy, Sandy León, Drake Baldwin and Chadwick Tromp. Once Murphy comes back, one of these indiviudals may not be viewed as a catcher.

Atlanta's primary need right now is a left fielder. Anthopoulos has been adamant that the starting rotation needs would be handled internally with guys like Bryce Elder, AJ Smith-Shawver and Grant Holmes. It is easier to get away with weaker spots if it is only every five games but the outfield spot has to be addressed on a consistent basis.

Bryan De La Cruz, Eli White and Jarred Kelenic all offer great depth that is much needed on a big league roster. However, playing two of these three every night will not get the Braves where they want to be in 2025. By adding another catcher, it is very possible that Atlanta is considering moving young prospect Drake Baldwin to the outfield.

From catcher to outfielder would not be an easy transition but with Baldwin's arm strength and athleticism, it is more than feasible. Despite having low offensive numbers, Baldwin has put together some quality at-bats for the Braves this season and has shown that he is comfortable in the big leagues. Atlanta will want to find a way to keep him in the lineup when Murphy returns and it looks like the only way to do that is to make the bold choice to stick him in left field.