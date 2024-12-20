Latest Carson Beck injury update answers who will start for Georgia in Sugar Bowl, CFP
By Scott Rogust
The first round of the College Football Playoff takes place this Friday, with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish opening things up by hosting the Indiana Hoosiers. Whoever wins that matchup will then move onto the second-round, where they will play in the Sugar Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs.
While Georgia didn't have the most dominant of years, they managed to win the SEC Championship Game. However, they were facing uncertainty at the quarterback position. Carson Beck suffered a UCL injury in his right elbow in the SEC Championship Game, which left his College Football Playoff status up in the air as he searches for recovery options. Even with the team not playing until New Year's Day, we have an idea of who will start at quarterback.
According to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, Beck is not expected to play in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals due to the right elbow injury.
Additionally, ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mark Schlabach, and Chris Low reported that Beck is unlikely to return for Georgia this season as he explores surgery options. With that, it will be Gunner Stockton starting for the Bulldogs.
Carson Beck not expected to play for Georgia in Sugar Bowl
Beck hasn't been with the team or practiced since the SEC Championship Game. Even with the first-round bye and over a week and a half until the big game, Beck still isn't expected to be cleared.
With Beck out, Stockton will start. Stockton entered the SEC Championship Game in relief of Beck against the Texas Longhorns. Stockton would exit the game late after taking a big hit, but Georgia hung on to beat 22-19 in overtime. Stockton completed 12-of-16 pass attempts for 71 yards and zero touchdowns, while throwing one interception.
The injury couldn't have happened at a worse time for Beck. While he did have his struggles this season, he really stepped up his game late in the season, especially since the huge game against Tennessee.
On the year, Beck threw for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while completing 64.7 percent of his passes.
The Bulldogs will be tuned in on Friday to see who they will face in the Sugar Bowl between Notre Dame and Indiana. When Georgia does face the winning team, they will attempt to win another national championship, this time with Stockton starting at quarterback.