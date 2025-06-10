Latest Darius Garland injury update throws a wrench in Cavaliers' offseason plans

On Monday afternoon, it was announced that Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Darius Garland underwent toe surgery and is expected to be sidelined for the next four to five months. As a result, Garland will likely miss the start of the 2025-26 season.

Before this injury, Brian Windhorst, among others, reported that the Cavs were open to trading Garland for the right price, with Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com addingthat the Orlando Magic could be a suitor. After winning an incredible 64 games, the Cavs once again fell flat in the playoffs, losing to the Indiana Pacers in a five-game second-round series. The Cavs' lack of success come May despite gaudy regular-season records over the past two years made a major trade seem likely. However, with Garland's injury, the Cavs now have fewer options to shake things up.

Cleveland Cavaliers star Darius Garland underwent surgery to repair great toe injury and will be sidelined approximately 4 to 5 months. pic.twitter.com/rk7RH912tF — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 9, 2025

The Cavs might want to shake up this core, but Darius Garland's value is unclear

The Cavs undoubtedly have a talented roster, with four All-Star-level players in Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Nevertheless, this core hasn't been successful in the playoffs, and for their best chance to win a title, shaking up the core might be necessary. Furthermore, the dreaded second apron, which the Cavs are approaching, added to these swirling trade rumors as the offseason began. Mitchell and Mobley were the primary building blocks, but Garland and Allen were seen as the clear trade candidates in this scenario.

Despite their talent, both players contributed to the Cavs' playoff shortcomings. Garland's lack of size makes him an easy defensive target. The ultra-small backcourt of Garland and Mitchell might not be built to win a title; by trading Garland, the Cavs could look to add some size and defense. Allen's lack of shooting has also hurt the Cavs at times. This was more of a problem before Mobley's 3-point shot developed this year. Regardless, trading Allen could allow the Cavs to upgrade their wing depth and build a more versatile frontcourt.

Between the two players, Garland holds more value considering he's two years younger and his abilities as an offensive creator. However, the extent of his injury could change this perception. As a result, the Cavs might be forced to trade Allen if they want to change up their core.

A toe injury is by no means something that will threaten Garland's career. Nevertheless, when a player is actively injured, teams will never get full value in return. Add in the fact that the diminutive guard has had a hard time staying healthy over the grind of a full season and postseason, and Garland's injury makes it more likely that the Cavs will stand pat and bring back this core for another season.

Ultimately, Garland gives the Cavs fewer options in a crucial offseason. Only time will tell if they'll trade Garland for a lower price, trade Allen instead, or decide to run it back with this core.