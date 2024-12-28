Latest free agency whiff means Ross Atkins is nearly out of options to revive the Blue Jays
By Jacob Mountz
After much hype, the Blue Jays’ offseason is currently shattering to pieces. Despite a ton of money to spend, GM Ross Atkins began the winter by whiffing on Juan Soto and Max Fried, both of whom could have significantly helped Toronto's postseason chances. And the hits just kept on coming on Friday night, with the loss of another potent outfield bat.
Teoscar Hernandez has signed a three-year, $66 million dollar deal sending him back to the Los Angeles Dodgers. This is big blow to the Jays, as his bat could have done much to stabilize their fractured lineup and filled a gaping hole in left field. Hernandez hit .272/.339/.501/.840 with 33 home runs last season, proving to be a vital part of the Dodgers batting order en route to a World Series title last season.
With Hernandez off the market, the situation in Toronto is dire. There are few available players left that can revitalize a beleaguered Blue Jays team, and they are in desperate need of revitalization as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette enter their final years of team control. If the Jays are going to at least break into the Wild Card picture next season, they will need some heavy improvements. The only problem is that Atkins is running short on options.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Who is on the Blue Jays radar?
First and foremost, there is Corbin Burnes, the ace who was being courted by Atkins even before Soto signed with the New York Mets. The Jays and San Francisco Giants have been listed as favorites for the 2021 Cy Young Award winner, and it appears good news for the Jays has emerged, with MLB insider Mark Feinsand reporting that the Giants may be pivoting elsewhere.
“San Francisco has had an offer on the table, but sources have indicated that the Giants may be getting impatient, prompting them to consider other ways to improve the club via free agency. Even after extending Matt Chapman and signing Adames, the Giants could look to add another bat, with Alonso, Anthony Santander, Jurickson Profar and Teoscar Hernández among the potential options."
Hernandez is off the market, but the others would make sense for San Francisco if they decide to abandon their pursuit of Burnes. If this happens, the Blue Jays are a near lock for Burnes, which would give them a formidable trio alongside Kevin Gausman and Jose Berrios.
Another bat that has garnered interest from the Jays would be Alex Bregman. Though he posted a down year last season, Bregman still put up decent numbers and won another Gold Glove. The Jays haven’t really been adamant about signing Bregman, but with their latest miss, Bregman might quickly become a priority. There is little left that can bolster their offense. Bregman isn’t a fix-all solution, but he may very well be a part of the solution.