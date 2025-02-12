Latest Herb Jones updates gives Pelicans more fuel in the tank for Cooper Flagg
The nightmare season for the New Orlean Pelicans seems to be going from bad to worse.
The Pelicans have struggled all season with a 12-41 before the All-Star break, and to make matters worse, they will be without one of their key rotational players for the remainder of the season.
The Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operation David Griffin revealed that the Pelicans would be without defensive specialist Herb Jones for the remainder of the season after suffering a posterior labrum tear in his right shoulder.
The Pelicans latest injury news only helps their chances to land Cooper Flagg
It's a tough blow for the Pelicans, who are already plagued with injuries this season. Jones established himself as one of the best defensive wings in the league, earning an all-Defensive Team nomination last season.
Jones, who was averaging 10.2 points and 3.9 rebounds this season, was initially ruled out indefinitely but now will miss the remainder of the season adn will join a number of players who missed time due injuries this for the Pelicans.
The Pels have dealt with several injuries, including point guard Dejonuate Murray, who is out for the season due to a torn Achilles tendon. Zion Williamson has also missed several games during the season.
Given their injury issues and awful record, it should only help them to land the No.1 pick in the upcoming draft.
Flagg is the odds-on favorite to be the No.1 overall pick in the draft, and so far, the Maine product has lived up to the. During his time at Duke, he is averaging 19.5 points,7.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.