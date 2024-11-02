Latest injury update has some much-needed good news for the Steelers
By Lior Lampert
The Russell Wilson-led Pittsburgh Steelers offense has been more fruitful and potent than expected thus far. And suddenly, the group could be getting even stronger, specifically along the offensive line.
Per Tim Benz of Tribune-Review Sports, Steelers standout rookie center Zach Frazier is eyeing a post-bye return in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders. In his "First Call" column, Benz said Frazier described himself as 'optimistic' about a looming comeback. The latter sounded confident, making it likely that he'll be available when the Steelers face the Commanders on Nov. 10.
"That's what I'm shooting for," Frazier told Benz. "I’m going to stay back this week and rehab (in Pittsburgh) and try to get back for Washington [Commanders]. That is the goal ... I’m getting better every day ... I think I’ll be ready."
Latest Zach Frazier injury update has some much-needed good news for the Steelers
Frazier's impending return to action is especially critical, given the Baltimore Ravens are on the Steelers' tail for first place in the AFC North. While Pittsburgh currently sits atop the standings, they have two matchups with their divisional foe in the coming weeks. Things can change at the drop of a hat. Welcoming the 23-year-old at such a pivotal moment in the 2024 campaign bodes well for the Black and Gold.
Pittsburgh has been without Frazier since he suffered an ankle injury in the team's Week 6 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The first-year pro got rolled up on during a run in the third quarter, forcing him to exit the match. Before going down, his presence along the Steelers offensive line was felt, so his eventual return is undoubtedly a positive development.
Through his first six career starts, Frazier earned an 82.2 overall Pro Football Focus player grade, which ranks third among 56 eligible centers. While he's thrived mostly as a run blocker rather than pass protection, Pittsburgh's offense is predicated on their ground game. The Steelers are eighth in the NFL in rushing yards per contest (138.1).
Moreover, Frazier has yet to allow a sack or commit a penalty this season. His ability to impact the trenches without getting himself or the Steelers in trouble is a bonus feature to the second-round pick's talents.